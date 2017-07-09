As a startup, deciding where and how you spend your limited
dollars is one of many early crucial business decisions. Investing
in marketing and branding was a given for Thomas deMasi, CEO of
Coolsan®. But he admits that initially he wasn't so
convinced about investing in the company's intellectual
property.
The Coolsan®
journey began in rural New South Wales in 2005. Dr Gary Erickson
and his wife Merrill were running a restaurant and were constantly
frustrated at the short shelf-life of their fresh herbs and
vegetables. Spoilage of fresh foods is an annoying and expensive
problem for the restaurant industry supply chain. Often fresh
produce doesn't show any signs of spoilage until the end of the
chain, which leaves producers, suppliers or end-users bearing the
costs.
Simple food-safe solutions
Drawing on his experience as a chemist, Gary developed a
prototype system to decrease spoilage by delivering low levels of
hydrogen peroxide into refrigerated spaces. In 2010, Gary and
Merrill took their prototype system to a food and wine show in
Sydney, where they met Thomas – an experienced food retailing
and marketing consultant. Thomas immediately saw the potential of
Gary's prototype system.
Three years later, Gary and Thomas had founded their company Coolsan® and
turned Gary's prototype system into a marketable product. ChillSafe®
is an environmentally-activated sachet that releases a low dose of
a vapour to reduce the levels of bacteria, mould and ethylene that
cause food to spoil.
"When we first started up, we generated a lot of interest
in our product ChillSafe®, maybe too much too soon. Without
revealing its secrets, I was showing it to a lot of people and then
I realised it was at risk because it wasn't protected,"
said Thomas.
Although Gary had taken out an initial patent on his original
system, ChillSafe® was a new and improved version and not all
of its features were protected by the initial patent.
"ChillSafe® was now a unique marketable product and I
realised my initial patent wasn't enough to protect it,"
said Gary.
Turning up the heat on the competition
Gary and Thomas met with Mark O'Donnell, a Patent Attorney at
Madderns in Adelaide. It was the beginning of a partnership that
would help Gary and Thomas make sense of a complex process, and
make informed spending decisions about their intellectual property
(IP).
"Mark helped me understand the importance, need and value
of a patent to protect our interests," said Thomas.
It did not take long for Thomas to work out they had made the
right move.
"I had a major international food manufacturer with
factories all over the world contact me. The head of their
sanitation department told me he'd seen our product and asked
his partners and global suppliers if they could copy it," said
Thomas.
"Two weeks later the advice from their guys was no we
can't copy it, it's protected."
The international food manufacturer is now trialling
ChillSafe® at one of their sites.
"Now we have something of substance when we engage with
global partners. When they ask if we're protected we can say
yes," said Thomas.
Warming up to intellectual property
Mark has guided Coolsan® through every step of the patent
application procedure, including advising on which countries to
pursue patent applications to get the best value for money.
"As a startup, Coolsan's® IP is their asset. Our
job is to find the most cost-effective way to protect this
asset," said Mark.
Mark has worked in the IP field for more than 25 years. He has
seen the patent process from all sides and believes that a well
thought out IP strategy gives his clients a massive strategic
advantage. The patent application process generally starts with
filing a provisional patent application in Australia,
which is effectively a stake in the ground that is recognised
around the world. The next step is the filing of an international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT)
application, which gives applicants the right to file in over 150
countries. The final step is the national phase where patent
applications are filed in individual countries and some
regions.
Coolsan® have now filed patent applications in 6 countries
as well as Europe, and have signed a MoU with a major agribusiness
supplier for use of ChillSafe® in the post-harvest industry in
Australia and New Zealand. They are also in negotiations with a
potential global partner with outlets in over 100 countries and
have master distribution agreements with companies in Australia,
the United Kingdom and South Africa.
"We have a novel, unique and multi-award winning product
that has attracted a global audience. That is worth
protecting," said Thomas.
"If it wasn't for Madderns' support we wouldn't
have been able to get through the patent process."
