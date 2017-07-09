Even where the Fair Work Commission finds bullying
conduct has occurred, orders are not a fait accompli.
The Fair Work Commission's anti-bullying jurisdiction,
introduced on 1 July 2014, continues to evolve. A recent decision
of the Commission highlights an opportunity for employers to
effectively deal with bullying conduct, rather than have the
Commission impose solutions through its orders.
Bullying doesn't necessarily lead to orders
The recent Fair Work Commission decision of Darren Lacey and
Chris Kandelaars v Murrays Australia Pty Limited; Andrew Cullen
[2017] FWC 3136 highlights a key element of the anti-bullying
jurisdiction that is sometimes overlooked, as observed by
Commissioner Roe in that decision:
"The role of the Commission in
these matters is not to punish but to take steps necessary to stop
bullying."
This is reflected in section 789FF(1)(b) of the Fair Work Act
which requires the Commission to be satisfied that there is a risk
that a worker will continue to be bullied at work
by an individual or group before it makes anti-bullying orders.
As such, even where a worker is found to have engaged in
bullying conduct, it is not a certainty that the Commission will
make anti-bullying orders. This opens up the opportunity for
employers to assume control, taking steps to reduce the risk of
both a repeat of any bullying conduct and orders from the
Commission.
By doing this, employers can set the agenda for preventative
actions rather than having orders imposed by the Commission. With
all due respect to the Commission, and acknowledging its important
role in protecting workers from ongoing bullying, employers will
often rightly consider themselves to be best placed to determine
the practical steps that can be taken to effectively address the
future risk of bullying in their business or organisation.
The employer has taken action. Should orders still be
made?
In this case the Commission accepted that the manager, Mr
Cullen, had engaged in bullying conduct against two employees.
This led Commissioner Roe to pose the question:
"If the orders are not made, is
there a risk that they (the applicants) will continue to be bullied
at work?"
The Commission described this as the "most difficult
question in this case". This was because the employer,
Murrays, had substantially changed Mr Cullen's role in response
to the bullying allegations raised against him.
As a result of these changes, Mr Cullen lost responsibility for
the supervision of drivers, investigation of incidents and
assessment and disciplining of drivers. He retained responsibility
for training drivers and occasional recording of breathalyser
results
The applicants submitted that this was insufficient and they
still felt at risk notwithstanding the modification of Mr
Cullen's role.
Commissioner Roe found one further essential step needed to be
taken to address the risk of future bullying ? recognition that
bullying had occurred. The Commissioner observed:
"I accept that the action of
changing the role of Mr Cullen is not in itself sufficient.
I consider that an essential further step is to recognise
that bullying has occurred. This is essential because:
it sends a strong message to Mr Cullen and should reduce the
likelihood for further unreasonable action;
it should assist the drivers affected to regain some confidence
and dignity;
it should assist management in taking the necessary steps to be
more supportive of the drivers and to regain their
confidence." [emphasis added]
Commissioner Roe observed:
"Given the number of incidents
and the number of drivers who hold serious and soundly based
concerns, I accept that there was a serious risk that bullying
conduct would continue. However, I also accept that the risk of
that conduct continuing has been very substantially reduced by the
change in Mr Cullen's role. Mr Lee gave evidence that the aim
of the restructure was to remove the chance of further conflict
between Mr Cullen and the drivers."
As such, the Commissioner declined to make an order on the basis
of the change in role and the Commission's
finding that bullying has occurred:
"I consider my finding that
bullying has occurred when combined with the reduced risk due to Mr
Cullen's new role should be sufficient to protect Mr Lacey and
Mr Kandelaars from the risk of further bullying. I therefore
consider that an Order is not necessary or appropriate in the
circumstances of this case. Should further unreasonable behaviour
occur, a new application can be made."
Implication for employers
This case demonstrates that even where the Commission finds
bullying conduct has occurred, it is not a fait accompli that
orders will be made.
Of course, on the face of it the easiest course might simply be
to terminate the employment of the bully. This may not always going
to be the right response.
First, there is a legal risk of unfair dismissal that can arise
even where there is a defensible finding of bullying against an
employee.
Secondly, without detracting from the substantial damage
bullying can do, there may be a way of implementing changes that
retain the skills, abilities and contributions that the employee
makes while significantly reducing the risk of repeat conduct.
An employer can get on the front foot by taking steps such
as:
having an effective mechanism for raising claims of bullying
and then thoroughly investigating those claims;
where there are findings that bullying conduct has occurred,
taking active steps to minimise as far as possible the prospect of
its repetition (including measures such as changes to position or
reporting lines, communication and contact protocols and physical
separation);
making it clear to an employee who has engaged in bullying
conduct that it is unacceptable and, where possible, have them
acknowledge their wrongdoing and give a specific undertaking not to
repeat it.
