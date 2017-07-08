Hot development in right of entry: if this decision is
endorsed by superior courts it will have widespread implications
for the legality of entry notices and, potentially, entry permits
on a national level.
Right of entry has been a complex issue for employers,
particularly construction sites, since the introduction of the Fair
Work Act in 2009 and the subsequent lunchroom changes.
Understanding of obligations in this space is clouded by
misinformation from third parties that represent that a particular
approach is or is not required. In order to get it right, when
considering how to behave when entry is requested, it is critical
to go back to the legislation and understand what it actually
says.
The importance of this back-to basics approach has been
highlighted in the recent decision of Ramsay v Menso [2017] FCCA
1416. It may seem obvious but this case reminds us that a
legislative requirement that a full name be used requires just
that, a full name ? middle names and all.
Ms Menso says "no"
Ms Menso was the sole director of the building company Z Group
Pty Ltd, which was in charge of a building site in Queensland.
Two CFMEU officials attended this building site after they
received pictures on Facebook that showed potential safety issues.
On coming to the site, the CFMEU officials said that they were
entering to investigate the suspected safety contraventions. The
CFMEU officials attempted to hand Ms Menso an entry notice that
they had completed while sitting in their car outside the site.
Ms Menso refused them entry. She had a long and heated argument
with the CFMEU officials in the process. Despite repeated attempts
by the CFMEU officials to give or show the entry notice, Ms Menso
refused to look at it.
Ultimately, the CFMEU officials did not enter the site.
The CFMEU officials subsequently sued Ms Menso for refusing
entry and intentionally hindering and obstructing the union
officials.
It's all in the name
There was no dispute that the CFMEU officials held WHS permits.
Nor was there any dispute that they sought to enter the site to
investigate suspected safety contraventions.
During the proceedings it became apparent, however, that the
entry notice the CFMEU officials relied on to enter the site that
day did not include their middle name. This was despite both union
officials giving evidence in the proceedings that they had a middle
name.
The Court had to consider whether this meant that they had no
lawful right to enter the site, even if all the other requirements
for entry were met.
The Court held that the entry notice was not valid and that as a
consequence the CFMEU officials had no lawful right of entry.
As a consequence, the case against Ms Menso failed; although not
without some observations from the Court about the conduct of Ms
Menso, with the Court noting that but for the issue with the middle
name, she would have been penalised $18,500 for her poor conduct
which included singing non-stop in the face of the union
members.
What it means for you
Occupiers of building sites are obliged to allow union officials
onto their sites where the union officials have a reasonable
suspicion of safety contraventions, hold the relevant permits, and
otherwise comply with the requirement to provide a valid
notice.
The Court has, however, confirmed that strict compliance is
required, and entry notices will be invalid if the full name is not
included. This interpretation of the legislation, is likely to also
apply to WHS permits that do not display the permit holder's
full name.
If you operate or control a building site, now is the time to
check that your employees are familiar with the requirements for
right of entry. For safety though, until a superior court endorse
this decision, if you think you have a valid ground to deny entry
for lack of a full name, it would be best practice to seek legal
advice before doing so.
We will have to wait and see whether the CFMEU appeals this
decision; for the time being, at least, the law is that middle
names matter.
