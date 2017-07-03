Australia: Health care and the cloud - a prescription for complexity

Last Updated: 3 July 2017
Article by Alex Hutchens and Eliza Humble
Most Read Contributor in Australia, June 2017

The use of cloud technologies in health care has the ability to completely revolutionise the industry. However, as with all new technologies, its application comes with technical risks and issues that could have serious implications if the appropriate protections aren’t in place.

In this article, Partner Alex Hutchens and Lawyer Eliza Humble look at the data protection and privacy law issues associated with the use of the cloud technology in the health care industry, and what needs to be achieved from a legal perspective to ensure users of the technology aren’t exposed to undue risk.

Health care and the cloud - a person for complexity

The benefits of cloud technologies are well documented. Availability, scalability, efficiency and the network effects that flow from widespread user bases having access to data are key. Add to this the proliferation of connected devices, be they near-ubiquitous smart-phones (and their apps), or specific-use devices that make up the ever-expanding Internet of Things, and it is clear that we are in the midst of a transformative period.

Of all of the industries that could benefit from these advances, health care is perhaps the most exciting. As we grapple with the tension between a growing (and ageing) population, together with increasing expectations of (and interest in) good health,1 it is clear that the cloud provides much-needed answers.

Indeed, we are seeing the manifestation of this in both the private and public sector. Key players across the health care industry are starting to migrate to the cloud to improve their operations in various ways. For instance:

  • Doctors and other health care providers in both the private and public system are storing health records and other patient information in digital form and some have started using the cloud for data storage and sharing.
  • “Health tech” has expanded as an industry sector, and now offers a range of products and services to consumers from task-specific devices (like glucose monitoring systems for diabetics), to apps like ?tness trackers and heart rate monitors that work with multi-function smart phones. These products collect and store increasingly large volumes of personal information, and many make use of cloud technology.
  • Health insurers are also making use of the cloud for the hosting of web-based customer portals and the secure storage of large bodies of personal information.
  • The federal government has introduced the My Health Record system, which is a centralised system for patients to store an online summary of their health information and for participating doctors to access that summary.

With this exciting range of developments comes of course a range of legal issues, so it is timely to review the benefits of these technologies and measure them against the risks, understand the legal implications of those risks and then consider how to best address them.

Benets of the cloud for the health care industry

Cloud computing offers both economic and operational advantages to the health care industry, including:

  • Increased efficiency and reduced cost in accessing and sharing data. Health care providers are required to collect, use and store large quantities of data, much of which is being digitised in the form of electronic medical and health records (including the new My Health Record system). Cloud services can assist in data management and the efficient access of data by health care providers, while also enabling remote access to applications and data. The scalability of cloud services means real cost savings can also be realised.
  • Better health outcomes for patients. The improved data management and sharing capabilities offered by cloud technology is likely to benefit patients in a number of ways, including by allowing accurate analysis of their medical histories (which may be updated in real time) for the purpose of diagnosis, minimising duplication and unnecessary testing, and enabling easier long-term monitoring of chronic diseases. Further, it enables physicians to communicate and collaborate more easily and offer care as a team or to patients in remote areas.
  • Big data analytics. The cloud facilitates the use of “big data” solutions to aggregate and analyse large bodies of medical and health-related data on processes, treatments, effectiveness, costs and conditions. For example, big data analytics can be used to identify geographic areas in which particular conditions are most prevalent, as well as other emerging trends or patterns, enabling targeted and holistic strategies to be developed to address those conditions proactively. The various “open data” projects around the country,2 and associated protections like new prohibitions against re-identifying anonymised data sets,3 will assist in the evolution of this area.
  • Increased security of data. In most cases, cloud service data centres are subject to high levels of security involving encryption, identity management, and physical and logical access controls, which are implemented and maintained by expert professional staff. While there is legitimate concern in ensuring that these solutions are secure, the reality is that cloud storage is often more secure and protected against both internal and external threats than local in-house servers.
  • Regulatory compliance. Health care providers handle personal and sensitive health information that is subject to stringent privacy, confidentiality, security and retention requirements under both state and Commonwealth Australian laws (discussed further below). Much is made of the fact that using third party providers can increase the risk of regulatory non-compliance because of the loss of control over data handling in particular. However, there is an increasing body of specialist health care cloud service providers who are subject matter experts, and can actually assist in data management and ensure compliance with relevant legislation.

Risks of using the cloud in the health care industry

Of course, these benefits must be weighed up against the risks of cloud computing. While these risks are not different in nature from those risks that apply to any other industry, given the inherently sensitive nature of the information held in the health care industry — and the heightened community sensitivities around it — the potential impact of those risks is certainly more acute.

  • Data breaches are the top threat to cloud computing according to the Cloud Security Alliance.4 By its nature, health information is detailed and sensitive, and these two characteristics make it highly valuable. Obviously, hackers are attracted to large data pools, and those with particularly rich insights into individuals’ circumstances (like health information) maximise the potential for using that information for lucrative activities like identity fraud, theft and even blackmail.
  • Loss of data is also a significant risk. This can be distinguished from data breaches generally, as in this case the risk is not so much that another person has gained access to the information, but that the rightful owner or user of the information has lost access to it. In the case of rare or even unique records, this could be catastrophic as they may not be able to be recovered, or only at huge expense. In the case of temporary loss, the consequences can still be significant as without access to data at a crucial time, the data is of little value.
  • Denial of service attacks present much the same risk as a temporary or permanent loss of data —cloud-based services are only useful when they are available, and denial of service attacks on a health care service provider’s cloud service may have catastrophic flow-on effect. Health care providers are heavily reliant on the efficient and secure access to medical and health records, so a denial of service attack will not only result in reputational damage to the health care service provider, but also potentially risk patients’ privacy and safety.
  • Cyber-attacks are becoming a new threat vector in the health industry. As increasingly sophisticated medical devices now come with in-built connectivity, the threat of hacking becomes a reality. In recognition of this, the US Food and Drug Administration has issued security guidelines to help manage vulnerabilities in connected medical devices,5 but it is critical for manufacturers, regulators and users alike to be alive to the potential threat posed from the hacking of a pacemaker, insulin delivery system or any other common connected device.

So, how do these physical risks translate to legal risks? And how can they be managed?

Regulatory environment

The regulatory environment that applies to cloud-based health care solutions is complex to say the least. In order to effectively implement cloud computing technology in Australia, participants in the health care industry are faced with legislation at both a Commonwealth and state level. Depending on the role each plays in the health care ecosystem, the obligations may be different. This makes the move to a universal cloud-based health care difficult, as quite literally, the rules are different for everyone.

For instance, Commonwealth government agencies, and private sector health service providers must comply with the Australian Privacy Principles (APPs) contained in the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth).

The Privacy Act recognises health information as a form of “sensitive information” — a subset of personal information that attracts a higher level of privacy protection under the APPs. This makes compliance with the APPs more onerous than is the case for other personal information, in some cases because additional obligations apply, and in other cases because the standard of “reasonableness” that applies to many of the APPs is (rightly) likely to be higher in connection with sensitive information than it would be in connection with other non-sensitive information.

The following issues are of particular importance:

  • Sensitive information. Rights of use in sensitive information are narrower than for “personal information”. First, sensitive information may generally only be collected from individuals with their consent, and may not be used or disclosed for a secondary purpose unless directly related to the primary purpose for which it was collected. This is more restrictive than for personal information, and means that data collection practices must be designed accordingly. “One size fits all” will not work.
  • Lifecycle management. Patients’ personal information may only be collected and stored if it is reasonably necessary for the performance of the provider’s obligations, and must be removed or destroyed once it is no longer necessary. Cloud services must therefore be capable of keeping track of when information is collected, for what purpose and when it should be deleted.
  • Jurisdiction of storage. Many cloud service providers are based overseas or will disclose data to servers located overseas. It is important that health care providers conduct thorough due diligence to determine where patients’ personal and sensitive information will be disclosed — because APPs 2 and 5 require this to be included in collection statements and privacy policies — and of course APP 8 requires them to take reasonable steps to ensure any overseas recipient complies with the APPs. Due to the high likelihood of sensitive information being handled, this standard is a high one.
  • Security. When storing data in the cloud, the health care service will still be responsible for the security of the personal information, and must take reasonable steps to ensure the cloud service provider complies with the APPs. As discussed above, what is “reasonable” in the circumstances will depend on the type of information collected. The value and sensitivity of health information will warrant stringent security.

By contrast, state-based public sector agencies must comply with state or territory-specific legislation regarding privacy, confidentiality and data management. It is beyond the scope of this article to consider all jurisdictions individually, but in Queensland for example, the Information Privacy Act 2009 (Qld) (IPA) requires sensitive health care information to be handled in accordance with the National Privacy Principles (NPPs).

Since the amendments to the Privacy Act in 2014, the NPPs are similar to, but different from the APPs. For instance, the permitted use rules are subtly different, and the rules that relate to overseas disclosures are different. While this may seem like an issue for the agencies only, s 35 of the IPA requires that service providers be contractually bound to comply with the IPA as well (or deemed liability applies), and so for some service providers, this will in practice extend the scope of the state regime to overlay the Commonwealth regime that already binds them in other respects (as service providers may conceivably be bound by both), creating a difficult compliance issue as the provider tries to implement processes and procedures that comply with requirements in multiple jurisdictions.

Similarly, the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 (Qld) imposes strict confidentiality obligations on all health agencies (ie Queensland Health and Hospital and Health services) and their personnel. Further, the Public Records Act 2002 (Qld) requires all public authorities to ensure full and accurate records are kept, and that all data containing personal information and evidence of clinical care provided, must be retained for specific periods and then destroyed in a secure manner. These obligations must be contractually imposed on their service providers if the agency is not performing the functions itself.

If this is multiplied across all jurisdictions, it is clear that the very subtle differences can make an immense impact on the efficiency of cloud-based services.

Finally, there is solution-specific regulation. The federal government’s My Health Record system allows individuals to create online summaries of their health information and share it with health care providers. At present, the system is operating on an “opt-in” basis, both in terms of use of the system at all, and as to the specific records that are stored in the system (individuals can choose to have incomplete histories), and so it is far from complete. However, the system is governed by the My Health Records Act 2012 (Cth), My Health Records Rule 2016 (Cth) and the My Health Records Regulation 2012 (Cth), which imposes strict obligations on contracted service providers to protect the privacy of individuals and the security and integrity of the My Health Record system.

In particular, in order to participate, a cloud service provider must apply for registration and comply with all relevant My Health Records Rules, such as developing and maintaining a written policy, assisting with audits and reviews, and ensuring that no records held for the purpose of the My Health Record system are transferred overseas. Compliance with this legislation is quite onerous for cloud service providers and is likely to impact the adoption of cloud technology in this space.

Conclusion managing risk amidst the complexity

As discussed, there are clear benefits to the application of the cloud in the health industry, but these are matched with technical and legal risks which need to be properly addressed.

The most important risk dynamic arises due to the fact that usually, the “named” service provider is different from the cloud provider actually providing the cloud service. For these named providers in the health care industry, like doctors, health centres and health agencies, it is important to bear in mind that they will be primarily responsible for compliance with relevant laws like the Privacy Act. This is because it is the named provider that is providing services to the patient and collecting the patients’ information.

However, the operational risk of breach sits with the third party service provider. This means that the risk must be managed through the contract with that third party.

In order to do this effectively, it is very important to understand the full scope of regulatory obligations, because only then can the appropriate technical and contractual measures be implemented.

Key issues we see arising time and time again are:

  • express requirements to comply with relevant laws;
  • the imposition of data security provisions, requiring ongoing upgrades access to data on request;
  • mandatory data breach notification, particularly given the recent passage of the mandatory data breach notification laws;6
  • clear and rigorous availability and performance standards; and
  • strict controls around what use and disclosures (if any) the service provider can make of the data.

Then, there needs to be an effective risk apportionment regime relating to the above issues, most frequently involving contractual indemnities for breaches of the substantive obligations, and non-exclusive service credits to address performance and availability issues.

At the front end, the named provider needs to ensure that it is fulfilling those obligations which it controls. This includes ensuring that internal policies and data handling practices are well-designed to address the specifixc risks of the solution, and that staff are well-trained in those policies and practices. Finally, privacy policies and collection statements must expressly set out the types of information collected, the purpose of collection and likely disclosures (including any overseas disclosures). With these mechanisms in place, the benefits of the cloud can be realised without exposing individuals’ information to undue risk, or exposing service providers to undue liability.

Footnotes
  1. Cloud Standards Customer Council Impact of Cloud Comput-ing on Healthcare Version 2.0 (2017) www.cloud-council.org/deliverables/CSCC-Impact-of-Cloud-Computing-on-Healthcare.pdf.
  2. For details of the Commonwealth project, see: www.data.gov.au/; and for the Queensland project, see: https://data.qld.gov.au/.
  3. Privacy Amendment (Re-identification Offence) Bill 2016 (Cth).
  4. Cloud Security Alliance Top Threats Working Group The Notorious Nine: Cloud Computing Top Threats in 2013 (February 2013) https://downloads.cloudsecurityalliance.org/initiatives/top_threats/The_Notorious_Nine_Cloud_Computing_Top_Threats_in_2013.pdf.
  5. US Food and Drug Administration, Cybersecurity, 3 March 2017, www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/DigitalHealth/ucm373213.htm.
  6. See the Privacy Amendment (Notifiable Data Breaches) Bill 2016 (Cth), which is expected to commence in early 2018.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.