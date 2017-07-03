Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have seen a significant
value increase in the recent past. If you had the foresight to
invest in Bitcoin and Ethereum in January this year, you would have
made 177% and 4,314% respectively. We are beginning to see a trend
towards people starting their own cryptocurrency exchanges. If
you're offering or planning to offer a cryptocurrency business
or exchange, it would be prudent to seek legal advice.
You may have already done some research and found that bitcoin
is not currently regulated by ASIC as a financial product in
Australia. But this is not the end of things. Depending on the
structure of your business, it could be possible that you may
require an Australian Financial Services Licence
(AFSL). Also, you may be providing a
designated service, which will require you to comply with the
Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Act 2006
(Cth) (AML/CTF Act). And then there's GST
and other issues.
Do you need an AFSL?
An AFSL authorises a business to provide particular financial
services in relation to specific financial products, to clients.
Although bitcoin is not currently treated as a financial product by
ASIC, depending on your business, you may be providing a financial
service in relation to a financial product, for example, foreign
exchange contracts and non-cash payment facilities. We can advise
you as to whether your current or proposed business operations will
require you to
acquire an AFSL.
Are you currently regulated under AML/CTF?
You will also be required to comply with the AML/CTF Act if you
provide a designated service. Currently, there are a number of
designated services, none of which directly apply to bitcoin or
other cryptocurrencies (unless they are backed by bullion or
precious metal). But, depending on your business, you may be
providing other designated services, for example, giving effect to
a remittance arrangement, (transferring money or property (such as
cryptocurrency) for another person), or, as an agent for another
person, acquiring or disposing of a foreign exchange contract. We
can provide you with advice as to whether your business operations
mean you are providing or may provide a designated service, and if
so, how you can comply with the AML/CTF laws.
Upcoming AML/CTF changes to cover cryptocurrency
Even though there are currently no designated services which
directly cover bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, there was a statutory
review of the AML/CTF Act last year which recommended regulating
the exchange of "one currency (whether Australian or not) for
a digital currency and vice versa where the exchange is provided in
the course of carrying on a digital currency exchange
business". Cryptocurrencies are covered by the proposed
definition of digital currencies. This proposed change is likely to
proceed and is expected to commence in 2018.
A number of cryptocurrency exchanges are voluntarily moving
towards AML/CTF compliance now, even if currently their business
does not fall within the AML/CTF Act. If you want to do this, we
can provide you with information and strategies as to how to move
towards AML/CTF compliance and minimise your AML/CTF risks. As the
proposed new AML/CTF laws covering cryptocurrencies become clearer,
we can also provide you with advice and assistance in complying
with these laws.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
