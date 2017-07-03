Qantas has succeeded in its appeal to undo the unfair dismissal
finding for a flight attendant who stole alcohol and lied during
the investigation. The FWC Full bench overturned the ruling of
unfair dismissal in Qantas Airways Limited v David Dawson
[2017] FWCFB 41, finding that Deputy President Lawrence had failed
to take into account the Qantas employee's dishonesty during
the investigation into allegations of theft.
Background Facts
Qantas dismissed the veteran flight attendant after a small
amount of alcohol was found in his possession during a random
post-flight search, in breach of Qantas' policy against removal
of company property. The attendant initially claimed that he got
the 50mL bottle of Beefeater Gin, among other beverages found in
his possession, during his stay at a Sydney hotel with his wife the
day before. Upon investigation Qantas found that the hotel in fact
did not stock any miniature liquor. When confronted, Mr Dawson
changed his story, admitting that his explanation regarding how the
alcohol came into his possession was "not true".
He maintained at hearing that he did not know how the gin ended up
in his bag.
Qantas terminated the attendant on grounds that he had clearly
breached company policy, did not make full disclosure during the
investigation process, and also on grounds that the requisite
relationship of trust had irreparably broken down.
Decision at First Instance
At hearing, Mr Dawson did not dispute the investigation findings
of theft and deceptive response to allegations. However, he argued
that the dismissal was harsh and not the appropriate response.
Specifically, Mr Dawson argued that he was treated differently to
other employees who were also found to have taken Qantas property
during the search, and raised procedural issues around the conduct
of the random search, including that other crew members may have
had the opportunity to dispose of stolen property in the toilet. He
also argued that Qantas failed to take into account his personal
circumstances, including his age of 50, his 28 years of unblemished
employment history, and his health and family circumstances.
Lawrence DP found that Qantas had a valid reason for
termination. He found that Mr Dawson "gave a rather
fanciful explanation" for the bottle of gin in his bag,
and that he "charged [sic] his story during the
investigation after giving an incorrect explanation".
However, Lawrence DP found that the termination was harsh,
taking into account Mr Dawson's 28 years of
"unblemished service', the small value of the
items stolen, Mr Dawson's age, the fact that "although
he gave an incorrect explanation, he did correct it".
Regard was also had to his family and health issues.
The Deputy President considered that Mr Dawson could have
remained a flight attendant for the rest of his working life,
"which could have been 15 or so years".
Accordingly, Lawrence DP ordered compensation to the amount of
$33,731, equivalent to 6 months of Mr Dawson's earnings
applying the compensation cap.
The Appeal
On appeal, Vice President Catanzariti, Deputy President Gooley
and Commissioner Wilson unanimously overturned Lawrence DP’s
decision.
Qantas appealed on 18 grounds, including that the Deputy
President wrongly found that Mr Dawson corrected his previously
incorrect explanation of how he came to possess the Gin found by
the search.
The full bench noted that Deputy President Lawrence's
decision was open to challenge only if "he mistakes the
facts, if he does not take into account some material
consideration".
The full bench went on to consider that the Deputy President
could not describe Mr Dawson's conduct "as a mere
"incorrect explanation",, as this
"understated the severity of [Mr Dawson's]
conduct". The full bench highlighted the fact that Mr
Dawson corrected his explanation only when confronted by the fact
that he could not have obtained the miniature bottle of liquor from
the hotel. Accordingly, the full bench found that Lawrence DP
mistook the facts before him, and "failed to take into
account an important material consideration", that is, Mr
Dawson's "dishonesty". The full bench
concluded by quashing the Lawrence DP's decision, referring the
matter for rehearing.
The take away is that lack of candour in an investigation can
itself be the valid reason for a termination.
