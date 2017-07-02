If an organisation recruits an employee and is involved in that
employee's breach of legal duty to their former employer, the
new employer may also be liable where it has "knowingly
assisted" or been "knowingly concerned" in the
breach.
A recent decision in the Federal Court of Australia
(Lifeplan Australia Friendly Society Ltd v Ancient Order of
Foresters in Victoria Friendly Society Limited [2017] FCAFC
74) has highlighted the risk for employers when new recruits breach
their ex-employer's confidence.
The Full Federal Court confirmed the liability of a financial
institution for actively participating in a breach of
confidentiality by two new employees. As a result, the employer was
ordered to pay more than $6 million corresponding to the profits
flowing from the breach.
The employees used the confidential information of their then
employer to create a business plan. The employees then moved to a
competitor and implemented the business plan to the benefit of that
competitor. The Court ruled the employees had breached their duties
to their former employer of fidelity and confidence and other
contractual duties, as well as the Corporations Act 2001
(Cth).
The former employer sought an account of profits against the new
employer.
The Court ruled the directors of the new employer knew the
employees had taken and used their former employer's
confidential information, including historical financial
information. The new employer was ordered to pay $6,233,944 by way
of the capital profit arising from their competing business up
until 30 June 2015.
Lessons for employers
Employees may be tempted to increase their 'value' to
prospective employers by drawing on their current employer's
goodwill and commercial secrets. However, prospective employers
should be mindful of and aware of the risks associated with
confidential information.
Any information that seeks to give an employer an advantage over
its competitors, which is not readily available in the public
domain, should be treated with caution. If you are concerned about
information provided by prospective or new employees, you should
take steps to determine the origin of this information and, if
necessary, seek to destroy or prevent further disclosure of any
confidential information obtained in breach of obligations that may
be owed to another business.
To protect against employees misusing your business'
confidential information, you should also ensure:
employment contracts contain enforceable post-employment
restraints and detailed confidentiality obligations
employees deliver up all confidential information in their
possession or control prior to the cessation of their
employment
you seek legal advice if you are concerned than an employee or
former employee has breached their confidentiality
obligations.
