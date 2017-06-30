Standard Home Building Contracts contain an array of clauses and
conditions that, to the non-lawyers out there, can seem to be vague
and confusing. There is often, in particular, confusion about the
difference between Variations to the Contract and Contract Price
Adjustments.
At face value both terms seem similar and there have typically
been circumstances where the two terms have been, incorrectly, used
interchangeably.
Despite their apparent similarities, each term carries a
distinct meaning within the Home Building Contract which creates
significantly dissimilar obligations for owners and builders.
How are they different?
In a Home Building Contract, there is generally a clearly
defined 'scope of works' which sets out exactly what work a
builder is required undertake.
A Variation involves a change in the scope of works to be
undertaken under the Contract, which can either be an addition or
reduction.
For example, an original scope of work may include the
construction of a single story house with a wall separating the
kitchen from the living room. However, after the Contract has been
signed, the owner may request that this separating wall be removed
to create an open plan kitchen and living room space. This is a
common example of a variation to a Contract.
On the other hand, a Contract Price Adjustment or Price
Adjustment occurs in a situation where the builder incurs
additional costs performing the 'scope of works' that were
not anticipated in the initial Home Building Contract.
This is not deemed a change in the 'scope of
works', but rather it is an allowance for a builder to
offset any potential escalation or reduction in the ancillary costs
incurred in completing the scope of works.
An example of this is where poor weather conditions delay
construction and a builder needs to hire fencing for a longer time
period than had been initially anticipated in the Home Building
Contract. In this situation, the Contract may make a provision for
the builder to pass on these costs to the owner as a Contract Price
Adjustment.
How does this affect me and why is this important?
Variations usually require the written consent of both the owner
and builder before they can be effected.
Subject to the Home Building Contract, a builder may not need
the written consent of the owner to claim payment for a Contract
Price Adjustment because it doesn't involve a change to the
scope of works.
This distinction can often create tension between owners and
builders, particularly in situations where an owner disputes paying
for a Contract Price Adjustment because they didn't consent to
it. These disputes may have far reaching consequences, including
either the owner or builder breaches or terminates the Home
Buildering Contract, claiming loss and damage.
It's important that at the beginning of the building
process, both the owner and builder establish clear lines of
communication to clearly understand the 'scope of works'
provided for in the Home Building Contract. Similarly, both the
owner and builder should also seek external advice at appropriate
times to ensure all parties are complying with their
obligations.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
