As the end of the financial year approaches, companies should
beware seasonal scams targeting Australian registered businesses
under the guise of 'renewal notices' for company and
business names.
Scammers posing as Australian Securities & Investments
Commission Registry officials have been contacting ASIC customers
requesting personal information and the payment of annual renewal
fees for their company or business. Adopting ASIC's standard
formatting, the emails are highly realistic and contain a link to
an invoice with fake payment information. Clicking the link may
also infect your computer with malware or other malicious
software.
ASIC is warning customers to be wary of suspicious emails and
alert to the warning signs, such as emails that:
request a payment over the phone;
request a payment in order to process a refund; or
ask for bank or credit card details over email or phone.
Click
here to view an example of the scam email from 13 June
2017.
The scam represents a continuation in the global popularity of
fraudulent intellectual property (IP) scams, which
manipulate businesses by masquerading as legitimate agencies
offering IP protection, renewal and registration.
We regularly attend to registration and other IP renewals for
our clients and are familiar with ASIC's processes. If you or
your business has received suspicious correspondence in relation to
your ASIC registrations or other intellectual property, please
contact us before making payment or releasing any personal
information.
Further information on the scam is available from ASIC's
website
here. If you have already made a payment or released
information to what you now believe is a scam, you should notify
your bank as soon as possible and report it to ScamWatch.
This publication does not deal with every important topic or
change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute
for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's
specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of
interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice
relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named
individuals listed.
