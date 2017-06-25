In the recent case of Imagebuild Group Pty Ltd v Fokust Pty
Ltd [2017] VSCA 131, the Court of Appeal considered whether a
'supporting affidavit' had been sworn, served and filed
within the time limit prescribed by section 459G of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth)
("Act").
On 10 February 2017, Fokust Pty Ltd sent Imagebuild Group Pty
Ltd (Imagebuild) a statutory demand in relation to
a judgment debt. Upon receipt of the demand Imagebuild had 21 days
to pay the debt or apply to court to have the statutory demand set
aside. Pursuant to section 449G of the Act any application would
need to be supported by an affidavit, served within the 21 day
period, setting out why the statutory demand should be set
aside.
On 3 March 2017, Imagebuild commenced proceedings in the Supreme
Court seeking an order that the statutory demand be set aside.
Accompanying the originating process was an affidavit sworn by the
practice manager of Imagebuild's solicitor (the
Affidavit). The Affidavit exhibited an unsworn affidavit
by Imagebuild's director setting out the grounds upon which the
statutory demand should be set aside. The Affidavit also explained
that the director of Imagebuild was not in a position to swear the
affidavit until 6 March 2017, being 3 days after the expiry of the
21 day period.
At issue was whether the Affidavit constituted a supporting
affidavit for the purposes of s459G of the Act.
The Supreme Court found that although the Affidavit explained
why a supporting affidavit had not been sworn, filed and served
within the twenty one day period, it was of itself not a supporting
affidavit for the purposes of the Act. The Supreme Court
accordingly declined to set aside the statutory demand.
Imagebuild appealed to the Court of Appeal.
Decision on appeal
It was accepted by the parties that an affidavit cannot be a
supporting affidavit under section 459G if its effect is to state
that a supporting affidavit will be sworn in the future. Counsel of
Imagebuild argued that the Affidavit went further than this and
sufficiently raised the matters to be relied upon in making the
application to set aside the statutory demand (primarily because
the director's proposed affidavit was exhibited to the
Affidavit).
Despite the above submissions, the Court of Appeal echoed the
Supreme Court's reasoning and held that the Affidavit was not a
'supporting affidavit' pursuant to section 459G. Whelan JA
noted that "An affidavit filed and served within the
specified time which asserts that a supporting affidavit will be
sworn, or may be sworn, but not within time, and which explains the
delay, is not itself a supporting affidavit." Whelan JA
added that the Affidavit could have constituted a supporting
affidavit if it had actually verified the contents of the as yet
unsworn affidavit of the Director of Imagebuild.
The case serves as a reminder of the importance of responding to
statutory demands in a timely manner and complying strictly with
the requirements of the Act.
