The Australian Government has recently consulted on a draft
package of legislation that will implement a range of reforms in
the telecommunications sector. These reforms will change the
regulatory regime applying to superfast broadband infrastructure,
implementing some of the recommendations from the 2014 Vertigan
review, the Independent cost-benefit analysis of broadband and
review of regulation.
In short, the proposed reforms will:
amend Parts 7 and 8 of the Telecommunications Act 1997
(Cth), to clarify the structural separation arrangements under
which superfast broadband infrastructure providers operate;
impose 'Statutory Infrastructure Provider' obligations
on NBN Co (and potentially other infrastructure providers in
limited areas), requiring the provision of a broadband
infrastructure connection to all Australians on request,
irrespective of where they live; and
establish the 'Regional Broadband Scheme' which,
controversially, will provide for a levy regime to fund the
National Broadband Network's loss making regional satellite and
fixed wireless services.
It is proposed the changes, to be implemented via the
Telecommunications Legislation Amendment (Competition and Consumer)
Bill 2017 and the Telecommunications (Regional Broadband Scheme)
Charge Bill 2017, will take effect from 1 July 2017. Therefore,
although the Government is no doubt still considering the feedback
received from the consultation process, it is expected that the
Bills will be introduced in Federal Parliament in the short
term.
This publication does not deal with every important topic or
change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute
for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's
specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of
interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice
relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named
individuals listed.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
To comply with the Spam Act, you must have consent from the individual you want to add to your marketing database.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).