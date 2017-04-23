A number of further regulatory changes are likely to occur or be
considered by Government in 2017. Changes to watch out for
include:
Spectrum is a key enabler of communications infrastructure. In
2015, the Government agreed to implement the recommendations of the
Spectrum Review undertaken by the Department of Communications and
the Arts, which concluded that Australia's legislative
framework for managing spectrum is outdated and needs to be
replaced. Implementation of the review's recommendations will
require a wholesale re-write of Australia's
Radiocommunications Act 1992. Although the Department
undertook consultation on legislative proposals in early 2016 to
inform the development of an exposure draft of a new
Radiocommunications Bill, that exposure draft has not yet been
released for comment.
The submission period for the Government's review of the
operation of section 280 of the Telecommunications Act
1997 recently closed. This review was recommended by the
Parliamentary Joint Committee on Intelligence and Security as a
result of its consideration of the introduction of the mandatory
data retention regime in 2014. Section 280 will, from 13 April
2017, prohibit use of data retained solely for the purposes of the
data retention scheme in the Telecommunications (Interception
and Access) Act 1979 (Cth) in civil proceedings. If, following
this consultation, the Government determines to allow access to
this data for the purposes of particular types of civil
proceedings, then these exclusions are able to be implemented by
regulation.
And, from left field, recent media reports suggest that the
Nick Xenophon is proposing that, to support traditional media
companies such as news organisations, publishers and TV networks,
those media companies be given the right – presumably in
legislation – to charge Facebook and Google for publishing
their articles and video content. Whether such a scheme would be
supported by the Government remains to be seen.
