On 29 March 2017, the Communications Legislation Amendment
(Deregulation and Other Measures) Bill 2017 (Dereg
Bill) was introduced in the Australian Parliament. The
Dereg Bill contains a number of measures, across a range of
communications related legislation, largely designed to contribute
to the Government's 'red tape reduction' agenda.
The key provisions in the Dereg Bill will allow the
telecommunications industry to develop a scheme for the management
of telephone numbers, to replace the existing scheme managed by the
communications sector regulator, the Australian Communications and
Media Authority (ACMA). Under Part 22 of the
Telecommunications Act 1997 (Cth) (Telco Act), as currently
enacted, ACMA is responsible for making a 'numbering plan'.
The current plan is the Telecommunications Numbering Plan 2015.
This sets out the framework for the numbering of carriage services
and the use of those numbers as well as rules for allocation,
transfer, surrender, portability and the use of different numbering
types. Communications Alliance, the communications industry body,
has argued that numbering management should be undertaken by
industry rather than ACMA on the basis that this should lead to
faster and more efficient allocation and lower costs (noting that
costs are met by industry via numbering charges). Allowing for
industry management of numbering would also be consistent with the
arrangements that apply to other electronic addressing.
The Dereg Bill allows for transition to an industry scheme for
numbering management. This will only be permitted if the Minister
for Communications is satisfied that the proposed scheme manager
would administer that industry scheme in accordance with a number
of key principles. Those principles will be set out in the Telco
Act and are intended to ensure that numbering management promotes
competition and achieves other key consumer and public interest
objectives (such as supporting the Triple Zero service). In any
event, the Minister, the Australian Competition and Consumer
Commission (ACCC) and ACMA will be given specific
intervention rights if necessary for the effective functioning of
the industry scheme. In the case of the Minister, these rights
include the ability to revoke the appointment of a numbering scheme
manager in certain circumstances.
Other amendments to be made to telecommunications legislation,
including the Telco Act, by the Bill include:
Limiting the ability of the ACCC to issue tariff filing
directions to certain telecommunications companies under the
Competition and Consumer Act 2010 (Cth) where this would be too
burdensome.
Reforming the ACCC's and ACMA's statutory information
collection powers.
Removing NBN Co's power to issue statements that it will
not install fibre in a new real estate development.
Providing greater flexibility to NBN Co in respect of the
disposal of surplus goods.
Removing the requirement for ACMA to consult with an advisory
committee before declaring a submarine cable protection zone under
the Telco Act.
Amendments that would be made to the Broadcasting Services Act
1992 (Cth) (BSA) by the Bill include:
Streamlining of administration arrangements for commercial
broadcasters (and datacasting transmitter licensees) relating to
account keeping and licence fees.
Removing duplicative requirements to report to ACMA in respect
of certain changes in control of regulated media assets.
Providing a consistent classification arrangement for TV
programs by removing requirements for certain television
broadcasters to apply different classification standards for films
when developing industry codes of practice.
Limiting duplication in ACMA's complaints handling and
investigation functions.
Providing flexibility to ACMA to determine how to publish
notices in respect of certain standards.
As the Bill is fairly non-controversial it is likely that it
will be passed during the Australian Parliament's Winter
sittings, commencing in May 2017, and therefore should take effect
during the course of 2017.
This publication does not deal with every important topic or
change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute
for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's
specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of
interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice
relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named
individuals listed.
To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.
Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.
To comply with the Spam Act, you must have consent from the individual you want to add to your marketing database.
Some comments from our readers… “The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable” “I often find critical information not available elsewhere” “As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).