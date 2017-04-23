DAB v Byron Shire Council [2017] NSWCATAD 104

A resident of Byron Shire Council complained to the Tribunal that the Council's new "pay by plate" parking scheme breached information protection principles under the Privacy and Personal Information Protection Act 1998 (the Act).

Council had previously operated a metered parking scheme, whereby eligible residents, such as the complainant, were issued exemptions by way of paper permit. Under the new scheme, eligible persons wishing to be exempt from parking fees were required to enter their name, address, licence number and other details into a web portal operated by Council. Data entered into this portal was then transmitted to two servers – one server that contained all of the data, and one that contained only the licence plate numbers of exempted residents.

Practically, this new scheme required that any motorist wishing to park their car in a metered parking space enter their licence plate number into the parking meter. This number was then transmitted to the server and compared to the database of exempt numbers. If it was found to be exempt, then no payment would be required.

The Byron resident complained that by requiring people to enter their licence plate numbers into a parking meter, Council had effectively collected personal information which, when compared with other information possessed by Council, was capable of identifying them. In doing so, it was argued that Council had breached the Act because:

the information was not collected for a lawful purpose;

it was not reasonably necessary to collect the information to conduct a pay parking scheme;

the collection of the data was unlawfully made accessible to the third party hosts of the servers; and

residents were not warned before entered the information as to who had access to the information, the purpose for which it was held and whether data entry was required by law or voluntary.

The Tribunal found that in order for any of these breaches to be made out, the Byron resident must establish that a licence plate number is "personal information" for the purpose of the Act.

Section 4 of the Act defines "personal information" as "information... about an individual whose identify is apparent or can reasonably be ascertained from the information."

It was agreed that the data within Council's web portal was personal information because it included the name and addresses of each exemption holder as well as their licence plate number. However, the issue for determination was whether the licence plate number alone, when entered into a parking meter, constituted personal information.

In order to answer this, the Tribunal considered whether the licence plate number was information "about an individual" which, when compared to other information Council holds or has reasonable access to, was capable of identifying the motorist.

The Tribunal considered this by reviewing the three classes of people affected by the parking scheme, namely:

people who were not exempt and were required to pay for parking; people who were exempt under the new scheme; and people who held existing paper permits which exempted them under the old scheme and continued under the new scheme.

In relation to the first category, the Tribunal held that there was no evidence that Council ever held or had access to data matching the identities of people to their licence plate numbers. To this end, such information could not be considered personal information under the Act.

For categories two and three, the Tribunal held that no data (including licence plate numbers) was stored by parking meters. Further to this, the only use made by a parking meter of the licence number when entered, was to interrogate the server containing the database of exempted numbers. Therefore, the Tribunal found that it was very unlikely that the identity of an exemption holder could practically and reasonably be ascertained from the information, whether by comparison with other data held by Council or otherwise.

To this end, the Tribunal found that a licence plate number, when entered into a meter without any other data, is not information "about an individual" and as such, Council could not have breached any of the privacy principles under the Act as the information was not "personal information".

The Tribunal added that even if the finding above is incorrect, the Tribunal would still find that the privacy principles were not breached because:

the collection of licence plate numbers was made for a lawful purpose, namely the operation of a metered parking scheme;

the collection of the data was reasonably necessary for the operation of the parking scheme;

the data was not collected by unlawful means and was not accessible by third parties;

the data collected was not intended to be transmitted to parties other than Council;

there was no requirement for Council to provide its name and address at the meter as no personal information was required to be provided;

Council did not use the data for any purpose other than the proper administration of the parking scheme; and

Council did not fail to take reasonable safeguards to protect the data or prevent unauthorised access to the data.

Cases

Turner v NSW Health Pathology, Forensic & Analytical Science Service [2017] NSWCATAD 114

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW - Government Information – validity of access application - reasonableness of searches – access to personal information - public interest considerations in favour of disclosure – public interest considerations against disclosure – personal information – balancing exercise – inconsistencies - allegations of impropriety and unlawfulness - request for referral to Minister – jurisdiction.

Monastirski v Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority [2017] NSWCATAD 115

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW – long-term banning orders from attending high risk venues in the Kings Cross and Sydney CBD Entertainment precincts – interpretation of sections 116AE and 116G of the Liquor Act 2007 (NSW)– protective and punitive purposes - considerations to be taken into account – – period of banning.

Dee Why Auto Clinic and anor v Roads and Maritime Services [2017] NSWSC 377

PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – Judicial review of determination of Magistrate – Asserted error of law – Failure to give proper reasons – Where factual findings made as to breaches of relevant rules – Where no reasons were given for those findings – Where such findings were then used as the basis for a conclusion that the second plaintiff was not a fit and proper to hold such authorisation – Where no adequate reasons were given for reaching that conclusion – Where specific submissions were made by counsel to the Magistrate regarding the question of whether any breaches of the rules supported a conclusion of unfitness – Where the Magistrate failed to address those submissions and in doing so failed to engage with the issue before him – Error of law established – Proceedings remitted to the Magistrate to be further dealt with according to law PRACTICE AND PROCEDURE – Judicial review of determination of Magistrate – Asserted error of law – Evidence – Onus of proof in civil proceedings – So called Briginshaw standard – Whether Magistrate properly applied the onus and standard of proof – Standard of proof properly applied – Observations as to the nature of the Briginshaw standard.

Ross v Building Practitioners Board & Anor [2017] VSC 196

JUDICIAL REVIEW — Building Practitioners Board — Notices of inquiry into allegations against registered building practitioner — Amendments to principal Act — Abolition of Board — Transitional provisions — Whether inquiries commenced before commencement day of amending Act — Building Act 1993 ss 177, 178, 179, 179A, 180, 183 and 187; Building Legislation (Consumer Protection) Act 2016 ss 1, 2, 25, 59 and sch 8, cl 4.

STATUTES — Statutory interpretation — Amending Act — Transitional provisions — Whether inquiries commenced before commencement of new legislation — Legislative purpose — Whether interpretation would leave gap in regulation of builder's conduct — Building Act 1993 ss 177, 178, 179, 179A, 180, 183, 187; Building Legislation (Consumer Protection) Act 2016 ss 1, 2, 25, 59 and sch 8, cl 4.

Re Day [No 2] [2017] HCA 14

Constitutional law – Parliamentary elections (Cth) – Senate – Reference to Court of Disputed Returns – Where person elected and re-elected as senator – Where person stood to gain financially from Commonwealth paying rent under lease of person's electorate office – Where person's bank account nominated by lessor as bank account for payment of rent by Commonwealth – Where payment of rent reduced person's contingent liability as guarantor under loan facilities – Where person had prospect of receiving distribution of rent proceeds as beneficiary of discretionary trust – Whether person had indirect pecuniary interest in lease agreement with Commonwealth – Whether person incapable of being chosen or of sitting as senator under s 44(v) of Constitution – Whether vacancy should be filled by special count of ballot papers – Whether special count would distort voters' real intention.

CVM v New South Wales Department of Education, Early Childhood Education & Care Directorate [2017] NSWCATAD 108

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – National Law - Education and care services – objects and principles of National Law – jurisdiction - service approval –- whether or not the service has commenced ongoing operation – breach of condition - cancellation or suspension.

Zonnevylle v Department of Education [2017] NSWCATAD 101

ADMINISTRATIVE REVIEW - Government Information – reasonableness of searches – reasonable searches – public interest considerations in favour of disclosure – public interest considerations against disclosure - prejudice to effective exercise of agency functions - expose a person to a risk of harm or of serious harassment or serious intimidation – balancing exercise - allegations of misconduct - failed to exercise in good faith - function conferred on officer – request for referral to Minister – jurisdiction PROCEDURAL FAIRNESS – application for disqualification - actual bias - apprehended bias.

DAB v Byron Shire Council [2017] NSWCATAD 104

ADMINISTRATIVE LAW – registration metered parking scheme operated by Council in Broken Bay – Council collected licence plate numbers at its parking meters – whether 'personal information' – whether collected for a lawful purpose directly related to an activity or function of the agency – whether reasonable necessary for a parking scheme - whether information collected by unlawful means – whether agency informed motorists that information was being collected, its purpose, or of the 'intended recipients of the information' – whether agency informed motorists that information was required by law or voluntary – whether agency informed motorists of its name and address – whether agency did everything reasonably within its power to prevent unauthorised disclosure

