In a recent appeal case heard by the Full Court of the Federal
Court of Australia, the Court has confirmed that merely making an
application for listing of a patented pharmaceutical product on the
Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) would not
infringe the patent.1
Background
Earlier this year Justice Nicholas held that an application for
PBS listing of the respondents' pregabalin products
(Generic Pregabalin), where listing was to take
place after patent expiry, would "fall short of offering to
sell or otherwise dispose of the products"2 which
would have amounted to an infringement of the patent in suit. We
summarised Nicholas J's decision
here.
As part of the application for listing, the respondents would
have to assure the Minister, by way of an undertaking, that they
would have sufficient stock to meet demand in time for the
commencement of PBS listing.
In appealing Nicholas J's decision to the Court, the
appellants argued that his Honour had not recognised the fact that
by making an application for PBS listing, the respondents would be
making an offer to the relevant Minister that they would assure
supply of the Generic Pregabalin during "the guaranteed
period". They argued that the fact that the supply would not
commence until after patent expiry was made was not relevant,
because the offer had been made prior to patent expiry. They argued
that the assurance that the respondents would have to give in the
course of applying for PBS listing was an act of exploitation
within the meaning of the Patents Act 1990. By making the
application for listing prior to expiry, the
respondents would obtain a commercial benefit from the patent and
infringe the appellants' statutory monopoly.
The respondents argued that the Generic Pregabalin products
could be lawfully supplied as soon as the patent expired because
they were listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic
Goods3, the only issue being that if the Generic
Pregabalin products were not also listed on the PBS, the price
would not be capped and no subsidy would apply to those
products.
The appeal was expedited because the respondents would need to
make an application by 1 May 2017 in order to obtain the first
listing date after expiry of the patent (being 1 August 2017,
shortly after the patent expires on 16 July 2017).4
The decision
In a joint decision rejecting the appeal, Justices Jagot, Yates
and Burley agreed with Nicholas J that the word 'offer' in
the definition of 'exploit' was not confined to its
contractual meaning and that it bore its ordinary meaning as
defined in standard dictionaries (for example, "to present or
tender for acceptance or refusal").
The fact that the respondents would be required to assure the
Minister that they would be able to supply the Generic Pregabalin
products during the guaranteed period was not an offer to the
Minister to supply the products to third parties. The Court held
that what the Minister accepts (or rejects, as the case may be), is
the determination of a brand of a pharmaceutical under s 85(6) of
the National Health Act 1953, not the assurance from the
respondents that it will be able to supply Generic Pregabalin
products. That assurance is instead a pre-condition to the Minister
making a determination at all.
The Court rejected the characterisation of the assurance as an
offer to supply, noting that the statutory guarantee of supply
provisions does not come into effect until PBS listing occurs
(which in this case would be after the patent expires). The
assurance was no more than an assurance that stock will be
available to meet demand once the Generic Pregabalin products are
listed on the PBS and did not amount to an offer to supply.
Conclusion
For some time it has been an open question as to whether the
assurance of supply, given to the Minister as part of the PBS
application process, would be considered to be an infringing offer
to supply. Where the PBS listing is not to take place until after
expiry of the patent that question has now been answered.
Footnotes
1Warner-Lambert Company LLC v Apotex Pty
Limited [2017] FCAFC 58. 2Apotex Pty Ltd v Warner-Lambert Company LLC (No
3) [2017] FCA 94, Nicholas J at paragraphs [33]-[35]. 3 Seeking and obtaining such listing is not an
infringement of a patent: see Patents Act 1900, s
119A. 4 There are cross appeals which are yet to be heard and
determined.
