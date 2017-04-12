Australia: Transport & Logistics News - March 2017: part 6

Last Updated: 12 April 2017
Article by Andrew Probert, Andrew Tulloch, Stuart Hetherington, Robert Tuck, Carolyn Wait, Marcus Saw, Richard Arrage and Aaron Potter
This article is part of a series: Click Transport & Logistics News - March 2017: part 5 for the previous article.

Barker v Commonwealth of Australia [2016] QSC 310

The plaintiff, Mr Barker, was a passenger on a flight from Port Moresby to Brisbane in November 2011 who had been drinking heavily before and during the flight. Cabin crew had requested that he cease drinking during the flight. Upon arriving at Brisbane airport, Mr Barker's behaviour was reported to ground staff. Subsequently, a member of the Australian Federal Police (AFP), two customs officers and two protective services officers (PSOs) attended to investigate. Mr Barker was directed to remain on the tarmac while the investigation took place.

Accounts provided by witnesses suggested that Mr Barker acted in a menacing and threatening manner towards the officers and airline staff while waiting on the tarmac. He repeatedly abused witnesses and made threats towards them and their family members, and was observed to be acting aggressively and clenching his fists.

The AFP officer decided to arrest Mr Barker. With the assistance of one of the PSOs, he took hold of Mr Barker's arms. Mr Barker resisted, trying to break free of the officers' grip and began yelling and screaming. He was then was taken to the ground by the officers and handcuffed behind his back.

Mr Barker alleged that he suffered injury to his left leg and ankle during the arrest. He claimed damages for the torts of false imprisonment, assault and battery, and negligence arguing that the Commonwealth of Australia was vicariously liable for the actions of the PSOs and the AFP officer.

Mr Barker did not challenge the validity of his arrest, but he claimed that he was falsely imprisoned in the period between exiting the plane and his arrest where he was asked to remain on the tarmac by the PSO. In support of his claim in assault and battery, he argued that the force used by the officers in conducting the arrest was unreasonable and unnecessary and therefore unauthorised by section 14B of the Australian Federal Police Act 1979 (Cth).

In his evidence, Mr Barker disputed that the was drunk or heavily affected by alcohol. Although he accepted he had used bad language, he denied attempting to threaten or physically intimidate witnesses and disputed the allegations that he resisted arrest.

Referring to Mr Barker's medical records, Jackson J noted that on a number of occasions, clinical notes reported that Mr Barker was unable to recall the mechanism of his injury due to being affected by alcohol. Rejecting Mr Barker's version of events, His Honour accepted that the plaintiff was heavily affected by alcohol at the time of his arrest and that he had a very limited recollection of his arrest.

His Honour went on to find that there was no serious case of false imprisonment on the facts as Mr Barker was merely asked to wait while the AFP officer investigated the complaint. Mr Barker remained on the tarmac voluntarily and did not ask whether he was free to leave or insist on being able to leave. A mere direction to wait on the tarmac did not amount to false imprisonment. His Honour found it unnecessary to decide whether the defendant was entitled to rely on section 84(a) of the Aviation Transport Security Act 2004 as authorising the AFP officer to direct the plaintiff to stop without undertaking a search of the plaintiff, or whether the AFP officer reasonably believed that it was necessary to stop the plaintiff for the purposes of safeguarding against unlawful interference with aviation in accordance with the meaning of that term as defined in section 10 of that Act.

In relation to the claim of assault and battery, His Honour found that the force used by the officers in arresting Mr Barker was not unreasonable or unnecessary in circumstances where Mr Barker had resisted arrest and sought to break free. He accepted that Mr Barker had been abusive, made threatening comments and displayed signs of rage in the lead up to his arrest.

Relying on the cases of Dowse v New South Wales [2012] NSWCA 337 and State of Victoria v Richards [2010] VSCA 113, His Honour also found that the defendant owed no duty of care to the plaintiff in the circumstances and dismissed the claim in negligence.

Accordingly, Jackson J ordered that the plaintiff's claim be dismissed and ordered costs in favour of the defendant.

Bellamy v Civil Aviation Safety Authority [2016] AATA 956

The applicant, Mr Bellamy, was the holder of a Private Pilot Licence - Aeroplane category (PPL) issued to him in August 2002. Mr Bellamy also owned a McCulloch J2 gyroplane (Gyroplane). On 16 July 2010, Mr Bellamy was conducting ground runs at Bendigo airport when he lost control of the Gyroplane, causing its rotor to strike the runway and destroy the aircraft.

CASA investigated the incident and subsequently initiated proceedings in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court against Mr Bellamy in relation to charges of reckless operation of an aircraft under section 20A of the Civil Aviation Act 1988 (Cth). Mr Bellamy was also charged with a breach of section 145.1 of the Criminal Code Act 1995 (Cth) for dishonestly providing a false document to a public official. He was found guilty of the false document offence but not guilty of reckless operation of an aircraft offence. CASA then cancelled Mr Bellamy's PPL on the basis that he was not a fit and proper person to hold it.

Mr Bellamy sought to have CASA's decision to cancel his PPL reviewed by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal (AAT). The AAT noted that although the Gyroplane was registered, it had not been issued with a certificate of airworthiness or a maintenance release as required under the Civil Aviation Regulations 1998 (Cth) (CAR), partly because he was unable to gain approval from CASA to various modifications he had made to the Gyroplane. Although Mr Bellamy held a degree in aircraft engineering, he did not hold the relevant licence and was therefore not permitted to perform maintenance on the Gyroplane under regulation 42ZC of the CAR.

Shortly prior to the accident, Mr Bellamy had filled out a maintenance release form which he was not authorised to issue because he lacked the relevant licence. The AAT accepted that parts of this document were "clearly misleading" and noted that the Magistrates' Court found Mr Bellamy guilty of knowingly using a false document with the intention of dishonestly inducing a person in his capacity as a public official to accept it as genuine and if so accepted, to dishonestly influence the exercise of a function of a public official contrary to subsection 145.1 (1) of the Criminal Code Act. However, they found that Mr Bellamy had not blatantly disregarded the statutory provisions but merely misunderstood them. In fact, he was not actually required to obtain a maintenance release at all for the purposes of ground operations under section 29 of the Civil Aviation Act.

In cancelling Mr Bellamy's licence, the AAT also noted that CASA had taken into account Mr Bellamy's charge of reckless operation of an aircraft despite the fact that the Magistrates' Court had found him not guilty of that offence. Referring to section 20A(2) of the Civil Aviation Act, the AAT stated that CASA's reliance on this section was incorrect as a matter of law because the section could only be enlivened if the aircraft was operated in a manner which endangered "another person" not including the operator of the aircraft. The Senior Member considered CASA's reliance on this charge to be inappropriate in circumstances where it had not been upheld by the Magistrate.

The AAT then referred to the interpretation of the expression of "fit and proper" as set out in the High Court decision of Australian Broadcasting Tribunal v Bond [1990] HCA 33 and stated that the term takes its meaning from the context in which it is applied. In this case, the activity which CASA should have been concerned with was Mr Bellamy's "operation of a fixed wing aeroplane while exercising the privileges of his PPL".

Senior Member Fice found that CASA had failed to demonstrate that Mr Bellamy's conduct in restoring and testing the Gyroplane would justify a cancellation of his fixed wing PPL, because there was nothing in his conduct which would suggest that he would not be more careful to follow legislative provisions regarding the operation of fixed wing aircraft.

The AAT set aside the decision to cancel Mr Bellamy's licence as there was no sound basis upon which CASA could conclude that he was not a fit and proper person to hold a PPL. A key factor in the AAT's decision was that the conduct which CASA relied on in cancelling Mr Bellamy's PPL all related to his operation of the Gyroplane rather than fixed wing aeroplanes to which the licence related. Further, it was the AAT's opinion that the regulatory material applying to Mr Bellamy's situation was not completely clear, and although Mr Bellamy had misunderstood them, he had taken some considerable effort in attempting to comply with the regulatory regime.

ROAD

Heavy Vehicle National Law

The National Transport Commission has recently noted in its National Transport Reform Implementation Monitoring Report that progress in the 2015/16 year has included all participating jurisdictions (save for WA and Northern Territory) having now adopted the Heavy Vehicle National Law.

Dangerous Goods Code

The Australian Code for the Transport of Dangerous Goods by Road & Rail, Edition 7.5 takes effect from 1 March 2017.

RAIL

Western Australia has passed the Rail Safety National Law and Queensland is in the course of implementation in that state.

UNFAIR CONTRACT TERMS AND THE AUSTRALIAN CONSUMER LAW

The reforms to the Australian Consumer Law relating to unfair terms in contracts with small businesses have now been in force since 12 November 2016. In recent times, many logistics operators, customs brokers, freight forwarders and others in the transport logistics chain have undertaken the process of having their standard terms reviewed to identify whether they may fall foul of the new provisions. There are many standard clauses which may be regarded as "unfair", including clauses which exclude liability in all circumstances and which unreasonably reduce the contractual timebar from six years to say nine months.

Some small business customers are already relying on the new provisions when responding to attempts, for example, by logistics companies, to defend liability for damage to goods on the basis of their standard terms. As far as we are aware, there have not yet been any reported decisions in Australia regarding what may or may not be considered an "unfair" term for the purposes of the new provisions. However, it is only a matter of time, noting that courts will look to each set of terms, and the circumstances of their incorporation, on a case-by-case basis.

For more detail regarding the reforms, we recommend that you review Andrew Probert's detailed bulletin of 22 January 2016 entitled Unfair contract terms: repercussions for the transport sector. If industry participants with standard terms have not yet had them reviewed, a lawyer is able to assist.

CONFERENCES

The Comité Maritime International (CMI) will be holding its annual Assembly meeting together with a half-day seminar arranged by the Italian Maritime Law Association on 8 September 2017 in Genoa.

The Aviation Law Association of Australia and New Zealand (ALAANZ) will hold its annual conference between 3-5 May 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Maritime Law Association of Australia and New Zealand (MLAANZ) will hold its annual conference between 4-6 October 2017 in Melbourne.

Andrew Tulloch Stuart Hetherington
Transport and logistics
Colin Biggers & Paisley

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

This article is part of a series: Click Transport & Logistics News - March 2017: part 5 for the previous article.
Authors
Andrew Probert
Andrew Tulloch
Stuart Hetherington
Robert Tuck
Carolyn Wait
Marcus Saw
Richard Arrage
Aaron Potter
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Mondaq Advice Centre (MACs)
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.