Australia: Foreign resident capital gains withholding provisions (FRCGW) and the insolvency arena

Last Updated: 5 April 2017
Article by Scott Butler, Dung Lam and Teresa Dyson

WHO SHOULD READ THIS

  • Insolvency practitioners, mortgagees or other secured creditors and their advisors.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Whilst the foreign resident capital gains withholding provisions (FRCGW) contain insolvency exceptions that exclude most asset disposal transactions undertaken in the insolvency area, it is important to recognise that not all insolvency transactions are excluded. Transactions by a mortgagee in possession may not be excluded.

WHAT YOU NEED TO DO

  • Determine whether the FRCGW applies to your asset disposal, and if it does, engage with the ATO early to ensure that the withholding is managed appropriately.

The foreign resident capital gains withholding provisions (FRCGW) came into effect from 1 July 2016 and have changed the procedural way that disposals of Australian real estate are carried out.

Broadly, the FRCGW requires a purchaser who acquires certain Australian real estate assets from a foreign resident vendor to withhold and remit to the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) 10% of the market value purchase price paid. The FRCGW is a non-final withholding tax as a foreign vendor must still lodge an Australian income tax return in relation to the capital gain made on the disposal and may claim credit for the FRCGW already remitted to the ATO.

The FRCGW was enacted as a response to a concern that foreign residents may not be properly paying Australian income tax on capital gains they make on the sale of Australian real estate assets. However, the breadth of the FRCGW is wide. The provisions cover more than just Australian land and can apply to a 10% or more interest held in a company or unit trust whose majority of assets, by market value, comprises Australian land. Additionally, the FRCGW can adversely apply to an Australian resident vendor of Australian land who fails to obtain clearance certificate by settlement.

In this Focus Alert we explore briefly the operation of the FRCGW in the insolvency arena. Whilst the FRCGW contain exceptions for many insolvency transactions, the exceptions are not a blanket exception. Mortgagees in possession sales are not excluded. In such situations it is critical to work out how the FRCGW may apply to the transaction and whether certain actions can be taken to avoid FRCGW. Otherwise there is a risk that the purchaser may withhold and remit 10% of the purchase price to the ATO.

In situations of uncertainty a purchaser would prefer to withhold and remit as:

  • the purchaser is liable to pay a penalty equal to the amount which should have been withheld, if they are wrong in their assessment of FRCGW, and
  • there is a statutory provision which deems a purchaser to have paid the purchase price to the extent that the purchaser has withheld and remitted an amount of FRCGW to the ATO.

If FRCGW is imposed on a transaction when it should not have been (e.g. the vendor was actually an Australian tax resident) it is possible to seek a refund from the ATO. However, the process of obtaining such a refund is involved and time consuming. In the insolvency arena where the timing of payments to secured creditors is important (a secured creditor would want payment as a condition of their release of their security), ensuring that the FRCGW is appropriately managed can be critical to the final pay out amount received by a secured creditor.

What assets are caught by the FRCGW?

The FRCGW applies to:

  • taxable Australian real property (TARP) i.e.:
    • Australian land (including a lease of land)
    • mining, quarrying or prospecting rights over minerals, petroleum or quarry materials situated in Australia
  • an 'indirect Australian real property interest', or
  • an option or right to acquire the property outlined above or an interest in such property.

A vendor holds an 'indirect Australian real property interest' if, at the relevant time (i.e. at contract settlement), they hold either alone or with associates:

  • a 10% or more direct interest in a company or trust whose majority of assets, by market value, comprise TARP at the relevant time, or
  • in a 12 month period within 24 months before the relevant time, an interest which formed part of a 10% or more direct interest in a company or trust and at the relevant time the company or trust had a majority of assets, by market value, comprising TARP.

Besides the Australian land sales, common transactions potentially caught by the FRCGW include the grant of options over TARP and the off market purchase of shares and units in companies and trusts whose majority of value comprises Australian land. Significantly, the ATO takes the approach that the FRCGW can apply to any change in legal title to an asset covered by the FRCGW. Whilst the technical correctness of the ATO's approach is debatable its position means that transfers of assets on a change of trustee may be subject to FRCGW.

What transactions are specifically excluded from the FRCGW?

Transactions which are excluded from the FRCGW include:

  • transactions involving TARP or a company title interest where the market value of the property is less than $2 million
  • a transaction on an approved stock exchange or conducted using a crossing system
  • an arrangement which is already subject to an existing withholding tax obligation
  • securities lending arrangements, and
  • transactions involving vendors who are subject to formal bankruptcy or insolvency arrangements – whether in Australia or overseas.

The insolvency exceptions to FRCGW are more specifically as follows.

Under section 14-215(1)(g), Schedule 1 to the Taxation Administration Act 1953 (Cth) (TAA) a transfer which arises from any of the following is excluded from the FRCGW:

  • the administration of the estate of a bankrupt
  • a composition or scheme of arrangement under Division 6, Part IV of the Bankruptcy Act 1966 (Cth) (BA)
  • a debt agreement under Part IX of the BA
  • a personal insolvency agreement under Part X of the BA, or
  • circumstances that are, under a foreign law, the same or similar to those in any of the above situations.

Under section 14-215(1)(f), Schedule 1 to the TAA if the foreign resident vendor is a company and at the time of the transaction any of the following applies, then the transaction is excluded from the FRCGW:

  • any of the conditions in section 161A(1)(a) CA are satisfied in respect of the foreign resident vendor, i.e.:
    • the company is being wound up
    • the company is under administration
    • the company has executed a deed of company arrangement that has not yet terminated
    • there is a managing controller of property of the company, or
    • there is a receiver of property of the company, or
  • the foreign resident vendor is, under a foreign law, in the same or similar position as outlined in the above situations.

Companies whose assets are subject to a mortgagee in possession arrangement may not necessarily be excluded from FRCGW since there may be no managing controller. Consider the situation were a mortgagee has taken possession of a passive rental property which is managed by an external real estate agent. In that situation, whilst the mortgagee's agent is a controller they carry out no management activities and consequently the company has no managing controller. A sale of such a rental property would not be excluded from FRCGW. A mortgagee in possession may be excluded from FRCGW if it does undertake management activities such that it is classed as a managing controller.

Who is a foreign resident vendor for the purposes of the FRCGW?

FRCGW only applies to a transaction where the vendor is 'foreign'. The question of whether a vendor is an Australian resident for income tax purposes is a question of fact based on weighing up a number of relevant factors. Since it is often difficult (if not impossible) for a purchaser to determine a vendor's income tax residency since they require information that only the vendor would know, the FRCGW outlines special rules to determine residency.

TARP and company title (occupancy) shares – clearance certificates

A vendor of TARP and company title (occupancy) shares will be regarded as Australian residents if the vendor does not provide an ATO issued clearance certificate to the purchaser by settlement of the transaction. The clearance certificate represents the ATO's assessment of whether the vendor is a resident for Australian income tax purposes based on its records and publicly available information. The clearance certificate assessment is only relevant for FRCGW and no other tax purpose.

Where a vendor does not provide such a clearance certificate, they are deemed to be foreign for the purposes of the FRCGW. This is so even if the vendor is actually an Australian income tax resident. The consequence of this deeming is that it is now standard conveyancing practice for an Australian resident vendor's solicitor to order a clearance certificate as part of the initial standard searches used to compile the sale contract.

In the insolvency context it is relevant to note that only the legal title owner can apply for a clearance certificate. This can be problematic for mortgagees who choose not to take the legal title to the property, but instead either direct the mortgagor to sell the property or take possession of the property to sell under a power of sale. In such situations only the mortgagor (being the legal title owner) can apply for a clearance certificate and such a mortgagor may not be very co-operative in providing the mortgagee such assistance. Mortgagees in these circumstances are more likely to manage their FRCGW obligations by applying for a variation notice (see discussion below).

Indirect Australian real property interests (other than company title or occupancy shares) – declarations

A vendor of indirect Australian real property interests (other than company title or occupancy shares) can avoid FRCGW if it makes a written declaration that either:

  • it is an Australian resident for Australian income tax purposes, or
  • the shares or units being sold are not indirect Australian real property interests.

A purchaser can rely on such a declaration provided they do not know that the declaration is false.

It can be difficult to assess whether or not the shares or units being sold are indirect Australian real property interests, since it depends on relative market values of real estate owned by the relevant company or trust. Consequently, it is more common in practice for a vendor to make an Australian residency declaration.

Since a written declaration only lasts 6 months the general contractual practice is to require a vendor to make such a declaration both at the time of exchange and then at completion to ensure that the declaration still applies.

Variation notices

The ATO has the power to vary the amount of FRCGW payable (this can be to nil) by issuing a variation notice in situations where:

  • the vendor can show that:
    • they will not make a taxable capital gain (e.g. capital loss or CGT rollover), or
    • they will not otherwise have an income tax liability (e.g. prior year capital or revenue losses), or
    • a secured creditor can show that the FRCGW will
  • adversely affect the creditor's ability to recover their debt from the vendor.

Either a vendor or purchaser can apply for a variation notice, but it is likely that a vendor would apply since they have the relevant information. The ability for secured creditors to apply for a variation notice is helpful since it remedies a situation where an uncooperative mortgagor is unwilling to apply for a clearance certificate or to make the required written declaration to prevent FRCGW applying.

Obtaining a variation notice in itself is not enough to prevent FRCGW. The variation notice must be provided to the purchaser at settlement for it to operate to reduce FRCGW.

Whilst the turnaround time to obtain a clearance certificate is relatively quick, obtaining a variation notice generally takes longer because it is essentially a formal submission to the ATO on why the FRCGW should not apply. Insolvency practitioners should be aware that the ATO may not always vary the FRCGW to nil and instead may either:

  • reduce the FRCGW only to a partial extent on the basis that sale proceeds may be enough to pay out a secured creditor and partially pay FRCGW, or
  • the ATO may defer the time when FRCGW is payable to a time other than settlement of the transaction. For instance, in Law Companion Guideline LCG 2016/5 the ATO indicates that in a foreclosure situation where a bank seizes the legal title to a property, the ATO may choose not to vary the FRCGW to nil if the market value of the property indicates that the proceeds receivable on a disposal of the property will be sufficient to cover both the bank's secured debt and the FRCGW arising on the change of legal title to the bank's name. In such a situation the ATO may instead defer the time the bank is required to remit FRCGW to the time of the sale of the property.

In auction situations where the sale price is unknown, the ATO may issue conditional variation notices. That is, FRCGW may not be required to be withheld and remitted if the sale price is below a set figure but above a set figure withholding is required.

Whilst the FRCGW contains insolvency exclusions which mean that many insolvency transactions are exempt from FRCGW it is important to recognise that not all insolvency transactions are covered by these exclusions. Notably a mortgagee in possession who does not manage the subject property may not be exempt from FRCGW and must manage their situation appropriately (e.g. by obtaining a clearance certificate, written declaration or variation notice) to ensure that cash flow issues do not arise as a result of the FRCGW applying.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Mondaq Advice Centre (MACs)
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Position
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Compliance
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.