Australia: High Court rules: a demand under a guarantee must comply with the terms of the guarantee

Last Updated: 23 December 2016
Article by Emma Hodgman

Services: Banking & Finance, Dispute Resolution & Litigation, Property & Projects
Industry Focus: Financial Services, Property

What you need to know

  • The High Court has handed down a decision which will interest those who deal with bank guarantees, whether as the party issuing them or otherwise seeking or making demands under them.
  • The High Court unanimously overturned a NSW Court of Appeal decision in which it was held that even though two bank undertakings identified the incorrect beneficiary, the intended beneficiary of the undertakings was still entitled to make demands under those undertakings.
  • While the High Court found that the equitable remedy of rectification could be applied, enabling the name of the entity who wished to call on the undertakings to be substituted for the named beneficiary, the decision is a reminder of the difficulties that can arise for all parties when undertakings or bank guarantees contain errors.

On 7 December 2016 the High Court handed down its decision in Daniel Matthew Simic & Ors v New South Wales Land & Housing Corporation & Ors [2016] HCA 47, ruling on the enforceability of two undertakings with an incorrectly named beneficiary. The High Court unanimously overturned the decisions of the NSW Supreme Court and NSW Court of Appeal, which held that despite the wrong name having been inserted in two undertakings issued by ANZ in respect of a construction contract, the intended beneficiary of the undertakings was entitled to make demands under the undertakings.

However, the High Court found that in the circumstances, the equitable remedy of rectification was available so that the name of the entity who wished to call on the undertakings could be substituted for the named beneficiary.

The High Court's decision is important from two perspectives:

  1. For banks, it confirms that the principle of strict compliance applies to performance bonds or bank guarantees. Banks are not required to be concerned with the underlying terms of the contract, however strict compliance is not a rigid rule – it must be applied intelligently, not mechanically, and requires the exercise of some judgment by banks.
  2. For those who take such instruments as security for performance under a contract, such as a lease or construction contract, the case provides a valuable lesson. It demonstrates the importance of carefully checking the accuracy of the security to avoid delays and costs when a call for payment is made, and most importantly, to avoid the risk that the security is found to be worthless.

Recapping the path to the High Court

In July we published a detailed update which set out the background facts to the matter and summarised the decisions at first instance and on appeal.

In brief:

  • At the request of its customer (Nebax), ANZ issued two undertakings in favour of 'NSW Land and Housing Department t/as NSW ABN 45 754 121 940' as favouree (and also described as the Principal), as security for Nebax's obligations under a construction contract. However, the named favouree was an error. The construction contract was not with the party described as the Principal in the undertakings, but rather a different entity 'NSW Land and Housing Corporation ABN 24 960 729 253' (Corporation).
  • The Corporation commenced proceedings in the Supreme Court of New South Wales seeking a declaration that the description of the Principal should be construed as referring to the Corporation, or otherwise an order that the undertakings be rectified by substituting the name of the Corporation for the named Principal.
  • The primary judge made the declaration sought by the Corporation and said that although it was unnecessary to deal with the rectification claim, he considered that the prerequisites for the making of an order for rectification were satisfied.
  • The guarantors of the undertakings to ANZ appealed this decision to the Court of Appeal. The Court found that despite the error there had not been and could not be any suggestion that the description of the Principal in the undertakings was capable of referring to any entity other than the Corporation. There was no finding made on the question of rectification in light of this finding.

The High Court's decision

Keifel J and French CJ each gave separate judgments while Gageler J, Nettle J and Gordan J provided a joint judgment.

Their Honours examined the construction of the undertakings and the question of whether the equitable doctrine of rectification could be relied upon to address the error in the undertakings.

Construction of undertakings

In their joint judgment Gageler J, Nettle J and Gordan J said:

  • it was not open to construe 'New South Wales Land and Housing Department' as referring to the Corporation, noting that the Corporation and the Department of the New South Wales Government were legally distinct
  • although the construction contract or agreement referred to in the undertakings provided a link to the Corporation, it was either irrelevant or of no assistance for the purposes of construction
  • an instrument of this nature (i.e. an unconditional promise to pay on demand) is independent of any underlying transaction and any other contract
  • when dealing with performance bonds or guarantees, the issuer is not required or intended to be concerned with the terms of the underlying contract or whether the construction contractor has sufficiently performed its obligations under the contract
  • bank guarantees, performance bonds and similar securities create a type of currency and should be treated as being as good as cash
  • instruments of this nature are essential to international commerce and, in the absence of fraud, should be allowed to be honoured free from interference by the courts
  • the commercial reality is that in issuing a banking instrument of this nature, the issuer relies upon and acts in accordance with the instructions of the applicant, and is contractually bound to do so
  • ANZ followed incorrect instructions provided by its customer and the undertakings recorded those incorrect instructions
  • without the error being rectified ANZ would be at risk of acting in breach of contract if, contrary to its customer's express instructions, it were to treat the instruments as referring to the Corporation
  • from a commercial and banking perspective, it is more efficient to require the principal to review the security before rather than after performance and if the principal acts without seeing or examining the security, the principal should bear the costs
  • the principle of strict compliance requires that an issuer like a bank should only accept documents that comply strictly with the requirements stipulated in an instrument of this nature; the principle is fundamental to the efficacy and dependability of banking instruments such as the undertakings in this case.

Their Honours accepted that the principle of strict compliance is not a rigid rule and it must be applied intelligently, not mechanically, and the issuer must exercise its own judgment about whether the requirements stipulated in the instrument have been satisfied. However, their Honours said that here the demand did not comply with the undertakings, and they noted that the discrepancies and errors were not minor or merely typographical.

Rectification

In finding that the equitable remedy of rectification was available in this case, the joint judgment of Gageler J, Nettle J and Gordan J noted:

  • for rectification to be available it must be demonstrated that:
    • when the written instrument sought to be rectified was executed, there was an 'agreement' between the parties in the sense that the parties had a 'common intention' (viewed objectively from their words or actions) and that the written instrument was to conform to that agreement
    • critically, the written instrument does not reflect the 'agreement' because of a common mistake
  • in this case it was apparent that all parties to the transaction intended that the undertakings would be available for the benefit of the party with which Nebax had entered into the construction contract
  • ANZ unwittingly perpetuated a mistake, however Nebax told ANZ and therefore ANZ knew that Nebax obtained a contract with the entity trading as Housing New South Wales and that the applications and the resulting undertakings were acquired under that contract
  • as the primary judge said, if at the time the undertakings were issued someone had told Nebax and ANZ that the name of the counterparty was wrong, the error would have been plain and obvious to both of them; there can be no doubt that their actions were the result of a common mistake.

Their honours concluded that rectification would give effect to what Nebax required, as well as ANZ's stated intention to provide the security to the entity which Nebax had contracted to provide the building and construction services. That intention was the actual or true common intention of ANZ and Nebax and that was the actual intention of each party viewed objectively.

Key takeaways

For banks who are faced with calls made on bank guarantees or performance bonds by eager beneficiaries, the High Court's decision is helpful in affirming that banks are not required to have regard to the underlying contract. However, the principle of strict compliance should not be applied too rigidly and on occasion a bank may need to make a judgment call about whether the discrepancy is minor or merely typographical in nature.

For those who rely on such instruments as security for a party's performance under a contract, at times the pressure to close a deal can mean that important details get overlooked. This case serves as an important reminder to carefully check the accuracy of such instruments before accepting them. The additional time spent getting it right at the outset can avoid the significantly greater delays and costs encountered when a call is made on a defective instrument, as well as the potential for the security to be rendered worthless if a remedy such as rectification isn't available.

This article is intended to provide commentary and general information. It should not be relied upon as legal advice. Formal legal advice should be sought in particular transactions or on matters of interest arising from this article. Authors listed may not be admitted in all states and territories

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Mondaq Advice Centre (MACs)
Holley Nethercote commercial & financial services lawyers
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.