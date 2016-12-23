The Fair Work Commission has for the first time published data
on the outcomes of general protection applications involving
dismissal.
One of the Commission's objectives is to provide information
to potential applicants, so that they can be better informed as to
what can be achieved through making general protections claims,
also known as adverse action claims.
As a cautionary tale for the employer, however, it is worth
noting that while most cases involving monetary settlements are for
sums less than $10,000, a number of cases involved settlements in
excess of $50,000 and even $100,000.
GENERAL PROTECTIONS CLAIMS - THE BASICS
The General Protections provisions in the Fair Work Act aim to
protect workplace rights and freedom of association, and to protect
employees from workplace discrimination. Under section 365, persons
who believe that they have been dismissed in contravention of the
general protections provisions can make a general protections claim
involving dismissal.
After an application is lodged, the Commission's task is to
conduct a conciliation or mediation to resolve the dispute. If the
parties are not able to resolve the matter with the
Commissions' assistance, the Commission issues a certificate
which allows the parties to proceed in the courts.
WHAT THE NUMBERS SAY
In 2015-16, the Commission received 3,270 general protections
claims, also known as adverse action claims, involving dismissal.
Majority of these claims were resolved at the stage of
conciliation, being the 70% of cases that finalised without the
need to issue certificates (Figure 1: s. 365 - General
Protections Disputes involving Dismissal).
It is worth noting, however, that a 23% of cases are unable to
be resolved in the Commission, and proceed to the courts.
Figure 1 s. 365 - General Protections Disputes involving
Dismissal 2015/16
Of the cases settled, there appears to be a mix of outcomes,
including monetary and non-monetary outcomes. Over 70% of cases
resolved involved some monetary settlement (Figure 2:
Outcomes of Disputes Settled 2015-16).
Figure 2 Outcomes of Disputes Settled 2015-16
Of the range of cases that resolved involving monetary payment,
842 cases settled for $10,000 or less, representing 72% of cases.
249 of cases settled for sums between $10,000 and $50,000,
representing 21% of all cases settled.
Perhaps as a sign of some employers' willingness to settle
cases without proceeding to the courts where settlement sums are
uncapped, 5% of cases have settled with sums in excess of $100,000
in 2015-16 (Figure 3 – Range of outcomes where a
settlement involved monetary payment 2015-16). While this
represents a small portion of claims made, the employers in these
cases have nonetheless had to shoulder what would have been a
significant financial burden as a result of the claims made.
Figure 3 Range of outcomes where a settlement involved monetary
payments
WHAT WE HAVE LEARNT
The 2015-16 Annual Report from the Fair Work Commission has for
the first time presented insights into the sums for which general
protections applications have settled for in the past year.
For individual employees considering whether to make claims
against their employers, these figure provide an objective
perspective to what can be reasonably achieved through the
lodgement of a claim. In the majority of cases, employees
expectations should be modest.
For the employer, these figures are a reminder that the
potential for claims by employees remain a tangible financial risk
to employer who may have inadvertently contravened the general
protections provisions, even if due to ignorance or
inexperience.
