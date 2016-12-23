Australia: Property & Real Estate - What's News - 14 December 2016

Last Updated: 23 December 2016
Article by Chris Lovell, Lou Farinotti and Lisa Cody

In the media – National

Megatrends: preparing for disruption in the Australian property industry
New research undertaken by EY in association with the Property Council of Australia and the Green Building Council of Australia has identified the disruptive changes that will shape the property industry over the next 15 years (02 December 2016). More... (GBCA) More...

BCA report on major project approvals is a vital contribution to the infrastructure debate
A new report by the Business Council of Australia into streamlining major project approvals is a vital reminder to policy makers about the costs of unnecessary delays on major projects across Australia and the need to develop best-practice to get job creating projects moving (25 November 2016). More...

In the media – Victoria

Expanding the Grid: Construction On Colac Pipeline Begins
Construction is underway on a new 11-kilometre pipeline to help secure Colac's water supply as the Andrews Labor Government works to bolster the water grid. The project has been fast-tracked by two years after an updated water security assessment revealed a forecast growth in demand for water (01 December 2016). More...

Banning Fracking for Good
The Andrews Labor Government has introduced legislation to permanently ban fracking in Victoria, protecting our agricultural sector and giving certainty to regional communities. The Resources Legislation Amendment (Fracking Ban) Bill 2016 amends the Petroleum Act 1998 and the Mineral Resources (Sustainable Development) Act 1990 to implement the Government's decision (22 November 2016). More...

In the media – New South Wales

Multimillion dollar injection for the Western Sydney Parklands
The Department of Planning and Environment has approved a concept plan for a business hub in West Hoxton. West Hoxton is one of nine business hubs that the Western Sydney Parklands Trust (WSPT) has identified to provide more jobs for Western Sydney locals. These hubs will also generate $10 million per year to improve the Parklands over the next decade (29 November 2016). More...

A new beginning for strata living
Once-in-a-generation reforms to the state's strata title laws come into effect today, to reflect contemporary strata living and to cater for future demand. The reforms include more than 90 changes to the laws and affect 1.2 million people living in over 75,000 strata schemes across NSW (30 November 2016). More...

184,300 homes over five years with new infrastructure
A strong NSW economy and new public transport links have opened the way for an expected 184,300 new dwellings over the next five years – easily surpassing previous records (21 November 2016). More...

'Aerotropolis' key to successful development of Western Sydney
The future of Western Sydney rides on an "aerotropolis" growing around the Western Sydney Airport over the next 40 years, according to the Greater Sydney Commission (21 November 2016). More...

Detailed plan for Sydney's future unveiled
An ambitious 40-year vision for Sydney that aims to change the structure of the city is unveiled by the overarching planning body, the Greater Sydney Commission (21 November 2016). More...

In the media – Queensland

Couple wins right to keep tiny house in backyard of larger Brisbane property
A Brisbane couple living in a tiny house on wheels has won the right to keep their home in the backyard of an inner city property. In a landmark decision, the Queensland Building and Development Dispute Resolution Committee ruled tiny homes with wheels should be treated like caravans and thus do not require a building permit (01 December 2016). More...

New legislation to further protect our heritage buildings
Heritage buildings in Queensland will be better protected from indiscriminate private certifiers through legislation introduced today by the Palaszczuk Government. This includes the ability for the Minister to give immediate effect to a Temporary Local Planning Instrument (TLPI), fast-tracking the ability to protect local heritage buildings from inappropriate demolition (01 December 2016). More...

Queenslanders encouraged to have their say on new state building plan
Queenslanders will have the opportunity to run their rulers over the state's building and construction industry with the release of a discussion paper for a new Queensland Building Plan (30 November 2016). More...

Future in doubt for a piece of Brisbane's tram history
Residents in Brisbane's inner-west are worried that a house built with pieces of historical tram tracks could soon be turned into a childcare centre (30 December 2016). More...

Banana Shire Council boundaries change
The Banana Shire Council area has a new look after the State Government approved changes to several localities in the area. The Banana Shire Council requested the changes following a review of locality names and boundaries within the shire (25 November 2016). More...

In practice and courts

New guide to make moving to a retirement village simpler and easier
A new guide released by the Property Council of Australia aims to help older Australians navigate downsizing choices by making retirement village contracts easier to understand. The National Guide to Creating Simple and Effective Retirement Village Contracts has been developed to help village operators create clear contracts in plain English, and reduce the confusion experienced by some senior Australians contemplating the move to a retirement community (30 November 2016). More...

GBCA: new Green Star certification process
The GBCA is introducing a new streamlined process for the registration of applications for Green Star certification effective 1 December 2016, and freshened up the Green Star Certification Agreement. Clauses and processes have been clarified, particularly, the appointment of Applicant Agents and Change of Ownership process and Limitation of Trustee Liability clause. The Agreement remains substantially the same. More...

Governors' Domain and Civic Precinct proposed National Heritage listing
The Australian Heritage Council is assessing the Governors' Domain and Civic Precinct for potential inclusion on the National Heritage List. Comments close 24 February 2017. More...

Announcements, Draft Policies and Plans released 2016

Metropolitan Planning Levy (MPL)
Planning Practice Note PPN82 released in May 2016 clarifies that only works requiring a planning permit should be included in the estimated cost of development. The State Revenue Office will only consider a refund request for overpayment of MPL that occurred in the period prior to PPN82 (24 November 2016).

Approvals
VC131 changes the Victoria Planning Provisions and all planning schemes by amending Clause 52.19 - Telecommunications facility, to exempt a permit application for a telecommunications facility funded (or partly funded) under the Commonwealth Government's Mobile Black Spot Programme from the notice and review requirements of the Planning and Environment Act 1987.

Exhibition
Yarra C219 proposes to rezone 112-124 and 126-142 Trenerry Crescent, Abbotsford to the Mixed Use Zone, apply an Environmental Audit Overlay and apply the Development Plan Overlay Schedule 14 to the land.

Announcements, Draft Policies and Plans released 2015

Have your say on the Greater Sydney Commission's draft District Plans The Greater Sydney Commission has put on public exhibition the 40-year vision, Towards our Greater Sydney 2056, and 20-year draft District Plans, one for each of Greater Sydney's six Districts. The draft District Plans set out the opportunities, priorities and actions, and provide the means by which the Greater Sydney Region Plan, A Plan for Growing Sydney, can be put into action at a local level. Have your say - read the draft District Plans and make a formal submission by 31 March 2017. More...

Cases – Victoria

Lu v Li (Building and Property) [2016] VCAT 1998
Applicant owner found to have incurred loss and damage because of the misleading and deceptive conduct of a registered builder, the second respondent, who obtained warranty insurance but took no part in the applicant's works. First respondent sought apportionment against person who performed the works, the third respondent, and the relevant building surveyor, the fourth respondent, as alleged concurrent wrongdoers pursuant to the provisions of Part IVAA Wrongs Act 1958 (Vic). First respondent's apportionment proceeding against fourth respondent subsequently dismissed by consent. Owner subsequently settled with first respondent prior to hearing, but first respondent remained a party for the purpose of apportionment. Applicant's claim against the second respondent found to be an apportionable claim, notwithstanding that apportionment was not sought by the second respondent by way of defence. Respective liability of each of the first, second and third respondents to the applicant found to be limited under Part IVAA Wrongs Act 1958.

Kavalarakis v Moreland CC [2016] VCAT 2005
Existing Hotel; Increased Patron Numbers and Licensed Area; Relevant Planning Policy and Controls; Impact on Amenity; Necessity for Permit Condition about Background Music Levels; Special Condition for Sydney Road Street Party.

Owners Corporation 1 PS615117A v Seascape Construction Pty Ltd (Building and Property) [2016] VCAT 1870
DOMESTIC BUILDING – application for security for costs – Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal Act 1998 - s79 – relevant factors – application refused. The applicant Owners Corporation ('the OC') commenced these proceedings on 23 December 2015 claiming $673,406 as the cost of rectification of defects in the common property. This claim was subsequently increased to $1,115,439.

Grima v Quantum United Management Pty Ltd (Owners Corporations) [2016] VCAT 1960
Application by chairperson of owners corporation for an order authorising him to pursue the proceeding on its behalf – alleged revocation of appointment of respondent as manager – Owners Corporations Act 2006 s119(6), s163(1A), s165(1)(ba).

Capital Alliance Investment Group Pty Ltd v Minister for Planning [2016] VCAT 1940
Proposal to amend development plan; Proposed high rise building; Expansive relevant planning controls, policies and approved development plans; Various versions of amended development plan; Criticism of a site specific development plan; Character of the area and broader precinct; Overshadowing including winter shadow to public open space.

This publication does not deal with every important topic or change in law and is not intended to be relied upon as a substitute for legal or other advice that may be relevant to the reader's specific circumstances. If you have found this publication of interest and would like to know more or wish to obtain legal advice relevant to your circumstances please contact one of the named individuals listed.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered on Mondaq.com.

Click to Login as an existing user or Register so you can print this article.

Authors
 
Some comments from our readers…
“The articles are extremely timely and highly applicable”
“I often find critical information not available elsewhere”
“As in-house counsel, Mondaq’s service is of great value”
Mondaq Advice Centre (MACs)
Recently viewed items tracks each article you read and gives you a quick link back to that article if you need to review it again.
To activate recently viewed, you just need to login or register with us above.
Related Video
Up-coming Events Search
Tools
Print
Font Size:
Translation
Channels
Mondaq on Twitter
Free News Alert
 
News Alert|Login|Register
Register for Access and our Free Biweekly Alert for
This service is completely free. Access 250,000 archived articles from 100+ countries and get a personalised email twice a week covering developments (and yes, our lawyers like to think you’ve read our Disclaimer).
 
Email Address
Company Name
Password
Confirm Password
Mondaq Topics -- Select your Interests
 Accounting
 Anti-trust
 Commercial
 Consumer
 Criminal
 Employment
 Energy
 Environment
 Family
 Finance
 Government
 Healthcare
 Immigration
 Insolvency
 Insurance
 International
 IP
 Law Performance
 Law Practice
 Litigation
 Media & IT
 Privacy
 Real Estate
 Strategy
 Tax
 Technology
 Transport
 Wealth Mgt
Regions
Africa
Asia
Asia Pacific
Australasia
Canada
Caribbean
Europe
European Union
Latin America
Middle East
U.K.
United States
Worldwide Updates
Check to state you have read and
agree to our Terms and Conditions

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Statement

Mondaq.com (the Website) is owned and managed by Mondaq Ltd and as a user you are granted a non-exclusive, revocable license to access the Website under its terms and conditions of use. Your use of the Website constitutes your agreement to the following terms and conditions of use. Mondaq Ltd may terminate your use of the Website if you are in breach of these terms and conditions or if Mondaq Ltd decides to terminate your license of use for whatever reason.

Use of www.mondaq.com

You may use the Website but are required to register as a user if you wish to read the full text of the content and articles available (the Content). You may not modify, publish, transmit, transfer or sell, reproduce, create derivative works from, distribute, perform, link, display, or in any way exploit any of the Content, in whole or in part, except as expressly permitted in these terms & conditions or with the prior written consent of Mondaq Ltd. You may not use electronic or other means to extract details or information about Mondaq.com’s content, users or contributors in order to offer them any services or products which compete directly or indirectly with Mondaq Ltd’s services and products.

Disclaimer

Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers make no representations about the suitability of the information contained in the documents and related graphics published on this server for any purpose. All such documents and related graphics are provided "as is" without warranty of any kind. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers hereby disclaim all warranties and conditions with regard to this information, including all implied warranties and conditions of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, title and non-infringement. In no event shall Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers be liable for any special, indirect or consequential damages or any damages whatsoever resulting from loss of use, data or profits, whether in an action of contract, negligence or other tortious action, arising out of or in connection with the use or performance of information available from this server.

The documents and related graphics published on this server could include technical inaccuracies or typographical errors. Changes are periodically added to the information herein. Mondaq Ltd and/or its respective suppliers may make improvements and/or changes in the product(s) and/or the program(s) described herein at any time.

Registration

Mondaq Ltd requires you to register and provide information that personally identifies you, including what sort of information you are interested in, for three primary purposes:

  • To allow you to personalize the Mondaq websites you are visiting.
  • To enable features such as password reminder, newsletter alerts, email a colleague, and linking from Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to your website.
  • To produce demographic feedback for our information providers who provide information free for your use.

Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) do not sell or provide your details to third parties other than information providers. The reason we provide our information providers with this information is so that they can measure the response their articles are receiving and provide you with information about their products and services.

If you do not want us to provide your name and email address you may opt out by clicking here .

If you do not wish to receive any future announcements of products and services offered by Mondaq by clicking here .

Information Collection and Use

We require site users to register with Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) to view the free information on the site. We also collect information from our users at several different points on the websites: this is so that we can customise the sites according to individual usage, provide 'session-aware' functionality, and ensure that content is acquired and developed appropriately. This gives us an overall picture of our user profiles, which in turn shows to our Editorial Contributors the type of person they are reaching by posting articles on Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) – meaning more free content for registered users.

We are only able to provide the material on the Mondaq (and its affiliate sites) site free to site visitors because we can pass on information about the pages that users are viewing and the personal information users provide to us (e.g. email addresses) to reputable contributing firms such as law firms who author those pages. We do not sell or rent information to anyone else other than the authors of those pages, who may change from time to time. Should you wish us not to disclose your details to any of these parties, please tick the box above or tick the box marked "Opt out of Registration Information Disclosure" on the Your Profile page. We and our author organisations may only contact you via email or other means if you allow us to do so. Users can opt out of contact when they register on the site, or send an email to unsubscribe@mondaq.com with “no disclosure” in the subject heading

Mondaq News Alerts

In order to receive Mondaq News Alerts, users have to complete a separate registration form. This is a personalised service where users choose regions and topics of interest and we send it only to those users who have requested it. Users can stop receiving these Alerts by going to the Mondaq News Alerts page and deselecting all interest areas. In the same way users can amend their personal preferences to add or remove subject areas.

Cookies

A cookie is a small text file written to a user’s hard drive that contains an identifying user number. The cookies do not contain any personal information about users. We use the cookie so users do not have to log in every time they use the service and the cookie will automatically expire if you do not visit the Mondaq website (or its affiliate sites) for 12 months. We also use the cookie to personalise a user's experience of the site (for example to show information specific to a user's region). As the Mondaq sites are fully personalised and cookies are essential to its core technology the site will function unpredictably with browsers that do not support cookies - or where cookies are disabled (in these circumstances we advise you to attempt to locate the information you require elsewhere on the web). However if you are concerned about the presence of a Mondaq cookie on your machine you can also choose to expire the cookie immediately (remove it) by selecting the 'Log Off' menu option as the last thing you do when you use the site.

Some of our business partners may use cookies on our site (for example, advertisers). However, we have no access to or control over these cookies and we are not aware of any at present that do so.

Log Files

We use IP addresses to analyse trends, administer the site, track movement, and gather broad demographic information for aggregate use. IP addresses are not linked to personally identifiable information.

Links

This web site contains links to other sites. Please be aware that Mondaq (or its affiliate sites) are not responsible for the privacy practices of such other sites. We encourage our users to be aware when they leave our site and to read the privacy statements of these third party sites. This privacy statement applies solely to information collected by this Web site.

Surveys & Contests

From time-to-time our site requests information from users via surveys or contests. Participation in these surveys or contests is completely voluntary and the user therefore has a choice whether or not to disclose any information requested. Information requested may include contact information (such as name and delivery address), and demographic information (such as postcode, age level). Contact information will be used to notify the winners and award prizes. Survey information will be used for purposes of monitoring or improving the functionality of the site.

Mail-A-Friend

If a user elects to use our referral service for informing a friend about our site, we ask them for the friend’s name and email address. Mondaq stores this information and may contact the friend to invite them to register with Mondaq, but they will not be contacted more than once. The friend may contact Mondaq to request the removal of this information from our database.

Security

This website takes every reasonable precaution to protect our users’ information. When users submit sensitive information via the website, your information is protected using firewalls and other security technology. If you have any questions about the security at our website, you can send an email to webmaster@mondaq.com.

Correcting/Updating Personal Information

If a user’s personally identifiable information changes (such as postcode), or if a user no longer desires our service, we will endeavour to provide a way to correct, update or remove that user’s personal data provided to us. This can usually be done at the “Your Profile” page or by sending an email to EditorialAdvisor@mondaq.com.

Notification of Changes

If we decide to change our Terms & Conditions or Privacy Policy, we will post those changes on our site so our users are always aware of what information we collect, how we use it, and under what circumstances, if any, we disclose it. If at any point we decide to use personally identifiable information in a manner different from that stated at the time it was collected, we will notify users by way of an email. Users will have a choice as to whether or not we use their information in this different manner. We will use information in accordance with the privacy policy under which the information was collected.

How to contact Mondaq

You can contact us with comments or queries at enquiries@mondaq.com.

If for some reason you believe Mondaq Ltd. has not adhered to these principles, please notify us by e-mail at problems@mondaq.com and we will use commercially reasonable efforts to determine and correct the problem promptly.