Recently, the Austrian Ministry of Finance published
guidance on the automatic and spontaneous exchange of information
on advance cross-border rulings and advance pricing
arrangements.
The guidance note (20 October
2016, BMF-010221/0708-VI/8/2016) first explains
the terms "advance cross-border
ruling" and "advance pricing
arrangement". In particular, it
clarifies that information exchange
obligations not only apply in
connection with formal rulings pursuant to
sec. 118 of the Federal Fiscal
Procedures Act
(Bundes
abga-benordn
ung) and
bi- or multilateral
advance pricing arrangements
concluded pursuant to income tax treaties,
but also in connection with
informal rulings on which a taxpayer
may rely under certain circumstances
based on the general principle
of equity and good faith
(Grunds
atzvonTreuundGlauben).
Secondly, the guidance note deals with cases in which automatic
or spontaneous exchanges of information have to take place:
With respect to other EU Member States, information generally
has to be exchanged automatically as follows: (i) within three
months of the end of the half of the calendar year of issuance,
amendment or renewal in case of rulings and arrangements which were
issued, amended or renewed after 31 December 2016; and (ii) before
1 January 2018 regarding rulings and arrangements which were
issued, amended or renewed after 31 December 2011 and before 1
January 2017 (regarding rulings and arrangements which were issued,
amended or renewed before 1 January 2014, this only applies if they
were still valid on 1 January 2014).
With respect to third countries, information is to be exchanged
spontaneously. The legal basis for this is (i) art. 7 of the
Convention on Mutual Administrative Assistance in Tax Matters; or
(ii) provisions contained in income tax treaties concluded by
Austria corresponding to art. 26 of the OECD Model Convention. The
guidance note refers to the following cases covered by BEPS Action
5: (i) rulings related to preferential regimes with low or no
taxation; (ii) cross-border unilateral advance pricing arrangements
or transfer pricing rulings; (iii) cross-border advance rulings
giving a downward adjustment to profits; (iv) cross-border advance
rulings on the (non-) existence of permanent establishments and/or
the attribution of profits to permanent establishments; and (v)
conduit rulings. The exchange of information has to take place:
(i) within three months from issuance, amendment or renewal in
case of rulings and arrangements which were issued, amended or
renewed after 31 March 2016; and (ii) before 1 January 2017
regarding rulings and arrangements which were issued, amended or
renewed after 31 December 2009 and before 1 April 2016 (regarding
rulings and arrangements which were issued, amended or renewed
before 1 January 2014, this only applies if they were still valid
on 1 January 2014).
