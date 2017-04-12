A new gold, silver and copper Project is expected to begin
operations in the province of San Juan, with an estimated initial
foreign investment of 3 billion dollars and production that would
last for almost 50 years. It is called project Constelación,
as proposed to the government by the Canadian NGEx, which holds
advanced exploration programs in Chile and Argentina, a company
listed in Toronto Stock Exchange and NASDAQ.
The project Constelación is the joining of three mines
already owned by NGEx, two of them in San Juan, in the border with
the province of La Rioja, and the third one in Chile, in the III
Region of Atacama, with distances between them of around 10 and 15
kilometres.
According to the Minister of Mining of San Juan, Alberto
Hensell, this project would become the largest in South America,
even over Pascua-Lama which is located between the province of San
Juan and the IV region of Coquimbo in Chile. This bi-national
project (comprised by the mines Jose María and Filo del Sol
in San Juan, and Los Helados in Atacama) would be feasible now that
the exchange rate has been updated, the retentions were eliminated
as well as the DJAIs (Prior Declaration of Import) and the
limitations on transfers of funds abroad, all of them implemented
by the new administration.
The legal framework is based on the protocol signed for the
"Project of Mining Vicuña", within the
"Treaty between the Republic of Chile and the Republic of
Argentina about mining integration and complementation" on
January 6, 2006, designed for the projects located along the border
between both countries.
Jose Maria estimated resources are 7.4 million pounds of copper;
7.4 million ounces of gold; and 34.5 million ounces of silver,
while Los Helados would have 17.6 billions of pounds of copper;
10.1 million ounces of gold; and 92.5 million ounces of silver of
indicated resources. One interesting aspect of the project is the
combination of gold, silver and coper, which allows to compensate
the decrease in the value of one of them with the increase in the
value of the others. Even without considering the mine Filo Del
Sol, this project largely exceeds Pascua-Lama, since the later has
estimated resources in 17 million ounces of golds, 632 millions of
ounces of silver, but nothing of copper, and 25 years of
production.
The Minister informed that the plan is to start with the
operations in Jose Maria, with Surface mineralization, and continue
in 7 years in Los Helados, an underground mine with a life
estimated in 41 years. This allows to reduce the initial investment
and after 7 years of production start with the highly concentrated
gold nucleus in Los Helados.
Since there are only 10 kilometres between them, the material
would be processed in one singleplant in San Juan which would use
500 litres of water per second, from an aquifer located at 8
kilometres from the plant. To that end, the Company will have to
build an electric line of 250 kilometres long in 220 kV, to satisfy
an estimated demand of 160 MW.
The project would start after the Environmental Impact
Assessment and the permits between this and the next year. The
investment would be shared between NGEx Resources and the Japanese
Pan Pacific Copper Co. Ltd. –owner of the copper project
Caserones in Chile through Lumina Copper- and the governmental
agency Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC)
-with oil operations in Peru and funding party of the lithium and
potassium project Salar de Olaroz in the province of Jujuy
