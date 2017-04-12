Both companies ratified their commitment with the shale oil
project they initiated in 2015 in La Amarga Chica, in the Province
of Neuquen. The start of the second stage of the works was decided
considering the positive results of the first one. This second
stage would demand approximately US$ 192 million. The agreement was
sealed in the offices of YPF in Buenos Aires, with the attendance
of the Vice-president of Strategy and Development Fernando
Giliberti, and the Vice- president of International Assets of
Petronas and President of the E&P unit in Argentina, Chen Kah
Seong.
The first stage of the project was developed between May 2015
and September this year, with a total investment of US$ 165
million. It involved the drilling and set for production of nine
wells, the construction of surface facilities and 3D seismic of the
block.
For this new stage both companies expect to drill ten horizontal
wells and the construction and completion of new works and
facilities to transport the shale oil production that is obtained.
Adding this second stage would increase the total investment up to
US$ 357 million.
THE GOVERNMENT EXPECTS TO APPROACH GRADUALLY TO
INTERNATIONAL PRICES.
While at some point it appeared that the Government was going to
abruptly take the price of the domestic bbl. to international
prices, it has actually opted for a more gradual exit from the
domestic prices scheme. In this sense, the Ministry of Energy, Juan
Jose Aranguren, stated to the union leader Guillermo Pereyra, and
executives of YPF, PAE and Total, that the President Macri is in
favor of matching the domestic bbl. prices with the Brent, which is
the one applicable in most international oil transactions.
This is in line with YPF expectations. The CEO Miguel
Ángel Gutiérrez proposed that domestic prices should
be decrease at an average of one dollar per month until it achieves
Brent values in a lapse of eight or nine months (September
2017).
Other government officials (among them the President of the
Central Bank Federico Sturzenegger and the Ministry of Finance
Alfonso Prat-Gay) would be claiming for an immediate convergence
after January 1, 2017. This would lead to a decrease of Medanito
bbl prices from USD 63 to USD 47, while Escalante bbl would
decrease from USD 52 to USD 40. This 30% decrease could imply an
important shrink of oil investments, and multiple layoffs.
