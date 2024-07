Effective July 15, 2025, Long-Term Residence Permit applicants will need to prove Slovak language capacity at a minimum level A2. Currently, there are no language requirements.

Effective July 15, 2025, Long-Term Residence Permit applicants will need to prove Slovak language capacity at a minimum level A2. Currently, there are no language requirements. By making it harder to get a Slovak Long-Term Residence Permit, this policy may reduce long-term talent retention in the country.

