Global Alerts: Portugal

We are pleased to inform you of a significant update from the Portuguese Government regarding the validity of documents and visas for immigrants. As of this week, the Government has approved the extension of the validity of these documents by one year, effective until June 30, 2025. The extension applies universally to all types of visas, and serves to address a long-standing request from the immigrant community, ensuring greater stability and security for those residing in the country.

This extension provides additional time for immigrants to stay legally in the country without immediate pressure to renew documents. This can be particularly beneficial for those facing delays in processing their renewals due to unavailability or delays with appointments.

In addition to this extension, the Government has initiated the formation of a task force to expedite the processing of pending cases at the Agency for Integration, Migration, and Asylum (AIMA). This task force will be staffed by up to 300 personnel dedicated to administrative processing and applicant support. This should reduce wait times and provide clarity on the status of applications, making the Immigration process smoother.

The goal is that by the summer of 2025, most of these pending cases will be resolved, leaving only current applications to process.

