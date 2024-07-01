Visitor Visa Process At Airport Eliminated

In a change of policy, the Ministry of Home Affairs is no longer allowing foreign nationals to apply for and obtain a Visitor Visa on Arrival (VVOA) at the airport in Guyana. Instead, all foreign nationals must follow the standard process by applying for and securing the VVOA approval from the Ministry of Home Affairs in Guyana before traveling to Guyana. This change affects visa nationals, who must obtain a VVOA to enter Guyana for tourism or business trips. In practice, the "on arrival" option was seldom used and not recommended since airlines commonly do not allow visa nationals to board without the VVOA approval issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

