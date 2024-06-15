ARTICLE
15 June 2024

Sri Lanka Approves Visa-Free Entry For Travelers From Seven Countries

The validity of the free visa program for nationals of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan, as introduced by the Department of Immigration and Emigration (DOIE) has been extended indefinitely.
The validity of the free visa program for nationals of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan, as introduced by the Department of Immigration and Emigration (DOIE) has been extended indefinitely. This program is applicable solely for tourist purposes and grants a single-entry visa for a duration of thirty (30) days.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

