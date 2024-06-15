Sri Lanka Approves Visa-Free Entry For Travelers From Seven Countries

The validity of the free visa program for nationals of China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan, as introduced by the Department of Immigration and Emigration (DOIE) has been extended indefinitely. This program is applicable solely for tourist purposes and grants a single-entry visa for a duration of thirty (30) days.

