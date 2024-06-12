Visa-Free Entry Program For Tourists Expanded

Update June 10, 2024: The government extended this tourist visa exemption indefinitely.

Update May 10, 2024: The government extended this tourist visa exemption until May 31, 2024.

October 21, 2023: The Cabinet of Ministers of Sri Lanka has expanded the visa-free entry program for tourists from Mainland China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Russia and Thailand as a pilot project with immediate effect until March 31, 2024. The formal regulations, which will outline the eligible stay periods and other conditions, will be published in the coming weeks.

