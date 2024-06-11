Temporary Employment Agencies Face Increased Scrutiny

Based on practice, labour authorities have begun inspecting and auditing temporary employment agencies, in addition to existing monitoring of construction and catering and hospitality companies.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Based on practice, labour authorities have begun inspecting and auditing temporary employment agencies, in addition to existing monitoring of construction and catering and hospitality companies. Inspections are unannounced, and either involve random targeting of companies in specific sectors or are based upon information and tips provided to authorities. In addition to other compliance requirements, businesses should ensure their immigration-related documents are in order.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.