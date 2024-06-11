ARTICLE
11 June 2024

Temporary Employment Agencies Face Increased Scrutiny

F
Fragomen

Contributor

Fragomen logo
Explore
Based on practice, labour authorities have begun inspecting and auditing temporary employment agencies, in addition to existing monitoring of construction and catering and hospitality companies.
Croatia Immigration
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Based on practice, labour authorities have begun inspecting and auditing temporary employment agencies, in addition to existing monitoring of construction and catering and hospitality companies. Inspections are unannounced, and either involve random targeting of companies in specific sectors or are based upon information and tips provided to authorities. In addition to other compliance requirements, businesses should ensure their immigration-related documents are in order.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Fragomen  
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More