New Destination Thailand Visa Forthcoming

Pending an official announcement, the Thai government is set to introduce Destination Thailand Visa (DTV), a program that would allow eligible foreign nationals who are remote workers, digital nomads, freelancers and participants of cultural and other select activities (such as Muay Thai courses, Thai cooking classes, sports training, medical treatment, seminars, and music festivals, etc.) to temporarily stay in Thailand. The visa will be issued for five years on a multiple-entry basis, with an allowable stay of up to 180 days per visit (extendable in country once per visit for an additional 180 days). The visa fee is THB 10,000. Interested applicants must be at least 20 years of age and must present proof of funds of at least THB 500,000 throughout their stay in Thailand. The main applicant may sponsor a similar visa for their dependents (i.e., legally married opposite-sex spouses and children under 20). Once approved, a DTV holder can work for the benefit of an overseas company while in Thailand, but a Work Permit is still required if the intention is to work in Thailand for a Thai employer or Thai clients. Details about the implementation date, application process and other requirements (e.g., employment contract with an overseas employer, minimum salary, insurance requirements, etc.) are yet to be announced. Fragomen will provide further details once available.

