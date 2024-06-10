Validity Of Work Permit Approval Letters Reduced

In a change of policy, the Ministry of Home Affairs in Guyana is now issuing Work Permit Approval Letters valid for six months, down from the previous one-year validity. Foreign nationals can apply to extend the validity of their Work Permit Approval Letters (commonly called an "amendment") twice, even if the document has already expired: the first extension is for an additional three months and the second is for an additional one month. Foreign nationals need a valid Work Permit Approval Letter to complete tax requirements (which can typically take 90 days) after which they can proceed to the Work Permit endorsement stage, in order to obtain a Work Permit in Guyana. Further, foreign nationals who need to leave Guyana before completing the Work Permit endorsement, which is typically allowed once, must re-enter with a valid or extended Work Permit Approval Letter. Foreign nationals who require more time to complete the tax requirements and the Work Permit endorsement after the two allowable extensions, or after one year from the letter's issue date, whichever is sooner, must begin the entire Work Permit process all over and obtain a new Work Permit Approval Letter.

