Malta Digital Nomad Residence Permit (Video)

Malta started welcoming digital nomads through the Nomad Residence Permit since 2021 and it has become nowadays a very popular location in Europe for nomads who are able to work remotely whilst enjoying many days of sunshine on the little island of Malta.

If you have a flexible career and only need a stable Internet connection, the Malta Digital Nomad Residence Permit allows you to settle in Malta and enjoy diverse lifestyles and cultures.

The Malta Nomad Residence Permit is open to individuals who can work remotely and independent of location, meaning they are not tied to a specific office or desk. The Nomad Residence Permit enables holders to retain their current employment based in another country whilst legally residing in Malta for up to a year, with the opportunity to renew for a maximum stay of four years if the applicants meet the eligibility criteria. Applicants must prove they can work remotely, either for an employer or as a freelancer and show proof of a minimum gross annual income of €42,000.

The Nomad Residence Permit in Malta is of particular interest as it is open to individuals from third countries, who would normally, but not necessarily, require a Visa to travel to Malta. Family members of applicants will also be considered.

Malta ticks many boxes for a digital nomad lifestyle. As a multicultural and cosmopolitan country, Malta is home to a rapidly growing community of digital nomads. The island boasts excellent weather, a safe environment, good accommodation, vibrant nightlife, and much more. Its robust Internet infrastructure ensures a stable connection. Over the years, the government has fostered a thriving business ecosystem that has attracted many expats who are now Maltese residents, making Malta a truly international destination. The Maltese people are warm, generous, multilingual, and will make you feel at home.

