FAQ: Nomad Residence Permit

Frequently Asked Questions

Eligibility

Who is eligible to apply?

To be eligible one must be:

18 years and over;

able to work remotely and independent of location, using telecommunications technologies; and

a Third Country National, excluding EU, EEA and Switzerland. Nationals from the currently ineligible countries of (or have close ties with) Afghanistan, North Korea, Iran, Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Yemen and Venezuela are not eligible. Additionally, applications from the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus are currently not eligible. The list of ineligible countries may be revised from time to time by the Agency, at its discretion.

Furthermore, one must prove that they fit under any one of the three categories hereunder:

Employed: with an employer registered in a foreign country and has a contract of employment.

Self-employed: conduct business activity for a company that is registered in a foreign country and of which applicant is a partner/shareholder.

Freelance: offer freelance or consulting services to clients whose permanent establishments are in a foreign country, and with whom the applicant has contract agreements.

Persons contracted by a foreign company and giving services to the company's Maltese subsidiary, and persons who directly or indirectly will be providing services to Malta based companies or individuals are ineligible for the Nomad Residence Permit.

Main Applicants (MAs) in all of the above employment statuses must prove they have a guaranteed source of income, as per applicable thresholds, for a minimum period of 5 months (cumulative) from the day of application. The Agency reserves the right to request documentation showing such income. In any case, all submissions will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and on their own merits.

Applicants submitting their applications prior to 1st April 2024 must have a minimum gross yearly income of €32,400.

Applicants submitting their applications from 1st April 2024 must have a minimum gross yearly income of €42,000.

Current Nomad Residence Permit holders applying for a renewal, will still retain the same income conditions of €32,400 under which they applied originally.

Other eligibility criteria include a:

valid travel document; valid property rental/purchase agreement covering the whole duration of the permit upon approval of application; and a valid health insurance policy upon approval of application. Note that this requirement does not apply to British nationals.

Can a Nomad Residence Permit holder include family members in his/her initial application?

Yes, the Main Applicant (MA) can include family members in his/her application. The eligible dependents are:

the spouse;

minor children of the MA and/or spouse;

adult children of the MA and/or spouse, which children are not married and who are principally dependent on the MA;

adult children of the MA and/or spouse, which children are unable to cope independently due to a medical condition or disability may apply for a Permit under the same conditions, together with the MA.

Note however that in the case of a minor child for whom the applicant does not hold sole custody and who will not be accompanied by both parents in the same application, prior approval to include the dependant must be obtained from Residency Malta, as these requests are examined on a case-by-case basis.

Is it possible for the MA to include a dependent after effecting payment or after obtaining approval?

No, this is not possible. However, dependents may be added when the MA is applying for renewal. Newborns are the sole exception to this rule and Form N2, Form N4, a copy of the international passport, and a copy of the birth certificate must be submitted on nomad.residencymalta@gov.mt.

2. Application process

How do I apply and what is the application process?

The application must be made through our online application system. The following application guidelines will guide you through the whole process. We recommend that this guide is read before one starts the online application process. A checklist of documentation required may be accessed here.

The application will then be checked to ensure that requested documents have been submitted by one of our Nomad Client Relations and Compliance officers and a receipt of application will be issued with instructions for payment of a €300 non-refundable administrative fee for each applicant, via bank transfer. Payments should be made directly from the MA's bank account.

Once the payment is received, the processing of the application will start. Application processing is expected to take 60 working days starting from the issuance of the receipt of funds issued from our Finance Department, during which Residency Malta will conduct background checks. This does not include any processing time required for visa issuance purposes. Should the Agency have any queries, we will revert in the form of a report.

Should the application be successful a Letter of Approval in Principle is issued, and one is required to submit proof of accommodation and a health insurance policy within 30 days from the date of issuance of the Letter of Approval in Principle. Once the above is finalised, a Letter of Final Approval is issued. If an applicant requires an entry visa, they will be contacted by the Central Visa Unit at Identità (formerly known as Identity Malta Agency) to guide him/her on the process. Approved applicants may be eligible to apply for the Premium Visa Service. More details can be found in Section 6 of these FAQs.

Once in Malta, the applicant is required to notify us via email to set up an appointment for the capture of biometrics.

The residence card takes between three (3) to four (4) weeks to be issued. Once issued, the applicant will be notified via email and requested to pick up the card in person from Residency Malta's offices, bringing with them their passport.

In the case of a renewal application, following the Letter of Approval in Principle, all required documents are to be submitted within 21 days prior to the expiry of the current Nomad Residence Permit.

Can I engage a representative to assist with the application process?

In cases where an applicant wishes to engage a representative to assist with the application process, a declaration is to be submitted signed by both parties and a witness. This declaration may be downloaded and submitted via the online application system, and by doing so, the applicant gives his/her consent to the Agency to share application details with the representative and allowing the representative to be included in all correspondence. The Agency will only accept instructions coming from the MA.

What fees are applicable?

The following fees apply:

a non-refundable application fee of €300 per person, to be paid to Residency Malta Agency via bank transfer from MA's bank account;

a fee of €27.50 for the issuance of a residency card per person, to be paid in person at Residency Malta's offices. Payments can only be made by card. Cash payments are not accepted; and

Any other visa related fees (if applicable).

Will one be notified if the application is successful?

Applicants will be notified of the application outcome, whether it is approved or rejected by email, via the same email address used by the applicant in the submission of his/her application.

Will one be notified of the reason for a refusal?

Residency Malta will conduct a background verification check on each application to ensure that the MA and any of his dependants are not, or may not be, a potential threat to national security, public policy or public health.

Due to the sensitive nature of the process of decision making the reason for refusal cannot be shared with the applicant. However, the reasons for rejection may include but are not limited to criminal records, eligibility criteria, adverse media, and refusals of previous applications for a Schengen Visa.

If your application has been rejected, you can submit a fresh application 12 months from the date of the Rejection Letter issued by Residency Malta Agency.

The grant of a permit is always discretionary and nothing in the Nomad Residence Permit programme creates any obligation on the part of Residency Malta to grant a permit. The Agency's decision is final and an applicant cannot appeal this decision.

Can an approved application be revoked?

Yes, Residency Malta reserves the right to revoke an application after approval, should it become aware of:

any adverse information on the MA or any of his/her dependants;

a breach of one or more of the Programme's eligibility criteria.

What is the duration of a Nomad Residence Permit?

A Nomad Residence Permit is valid for one (1) year from the issuance of the residency card.

3. Permit renewals

Can a Nomad Residence Permit be renewed?

Yes. The initial Nomad Residence Permit is issued for 1 year. The Permit may be renewed three times, for a total stay of a maximum of four (4) years at the discretion of Residency Malta Agency, subject to the applicant still being able to satisfy the programme criteria.

If you do not submit a renewal application, or the renewal application has been rejected, you may submit a fresh application 12 months after the expiry date of the preceding residence permit. When reapplying, please refer to the New Application Checklist. Note that a Nomad Residence Permit may be renewed for a maximum of four (4) years, and previous stays on the Nomad Residence Permit will be taken into account.

What are the eligibility criteria for renewal?

To be eligible for renewal, Nomad Residence Permit holders are required to provide a bank statement showing payment transactions carried out in Malta as proof that they have resided in Malta for a cumulative period of at least five (5) months over the previous twelve (12) months.

In addition, Nomad Residence Permit holders must still satisfy the respective economic activity criteria - €32,400 for applicants submitting an application before April 1st, 2024 and €42,000 for applicants submitting an application from April 1st, 2024 onwards.

When does one need to apply for the Nomad Residence Permit renewal?

It is the applicant's responsibility to ensure that the application for renewal is submitted at least between 2 to 3 months prior to the expiry date of their current Nomad Residence Permit. It is the applicant's responsibility to ensure that their immigration status in Malta is regular as per stipulated Immigration Regulations before submitting the application. Any applications of overstaying individuals will be refused. The receipt of application issued to the applicant upon submission of the application for a Nomad Residence Permit is not an extension of your stay as stipulated by the immigration document in hand.

4. Accommodation and residence cards

Is it mandatory to submit proof of accommodation in Malta upon submission of the application?

No, it is not. Proof of accommodation is submitted after the Letter of Approval in Principle is issued. Once the chosen accommodation and its proof is deemed to satisfy the programme requirements, a Letter of Final Approval is issued to the applicant.

What is temporary accommodation?

Temporary accommodation is a short-term place of stay up to a maximum of one (1) month which can be submitted upon issuance of the Letter of Approval in Principle. On securing such temporary accommodation, a Letter of Final Approval will be issued, however, upon arrival in Malta, one must opt to secure a 1-year lease for a card to be issued. Examples of temporary accommodation include hotels and Airbnb.

Can a residence card be issued on a temporary address or on a PO Box address?

No, a residence card cannot be issued on a temporary address or on a PO Box address. The residence card can only be issued upon submission of proof of a one (1) year accommodation in a residential property.

Can one co-habit with someone and what documentation does one have to submit?

Yes, this is acceptable. One will need to provide a signed copy of the contract (can be both lease or purchase) stating the lessee/owner's name and a declaration from the person they are co-habiting with.

Co-living properties should comply with sanitary, planning and Housing Authority regulations. To ensure that these standards are being met, Residency Malta Agency reserves the right to request further documentation if deemed necessary. This documentation may include, but is not limited to utility bills, Housing Authority registration certificates, compliance certificates and photos of the property.

Can one lease a property and what documentation does one have to submit?

Yes, one can lease a property. One will need to provide a signed copy of the lease agreement clearly stating both parties' name, surname and passport/ID card number and the approval issued from the Housing Authority.

Can one stay with someone who has a purchased property and what documentation does one have to submit?

Yes, one can stay with someone who has a purchased property. One will need to submit a signed copy of the purchase agreement clearly stating the owners' name and a declaration from the owner(s).

Can one stay in their own purchased property and what documentation does one have to submit?

Yes, one can stay in their purchased property. A signed copy of the purchase agreement clearly showing the applicant's name would need to be submitted.

Is it acceptable to reside in a hostel?

No, it is not acceptable to reside in a hostel.

Is it acceptable to reside in a marina on a yacht or boat?

No, it is not acceptable to reside in a marina or boat.

Is it acceptable to reside in a caravan?

No, it is not acceptable to reside in a caravan.

How long should the duration of the accommodation be?

The minimum duration required as proof of accommodation for the issuance of a card is twelve (12) months. If a lease extension is required so as to cover the full duration of the residence permit, the applicant will be notified by the Nomad Client Relations and Compliance team.

What is considered a qualifying property?

A qualifying property means an owned or a rented property, which meets the general health and safety standards in force in Malta from time to time, and is standard for a comparable family in Malta, as the Agency considers appropriate for residence at its discretion.

5 Residence cards and change of address

Is the residence card issuance date based on the start of the lease agreement?

No, but the lease agreement should cover the validity of the Nomad Residence Permit.

Can one change their address after the card is issued?

Yes, one can change their address once the card is issued.

Can one apply for a change of address online?

Yes, an applicant would need to inform the Nomad Client Relations and Compliance team within 10 working days of the change of address and submit the required documentation. Failing to notify the Agency of a change of address may lead to the revocation of the permit.

What documentation is required for a change of address?

The following documentation is required:

Form N3

Form K

New lease/purchase agreement

Approval from the Housing Authority

The payment of €27.50 can be completed either by bank transfer or at Residency Malta's office.

What happens in the event of a stolen card?

A Nomad Residence Permit holder must submit the following documentation.

Form N3

Form K

Lease/purchase agreement

Approval from the Housing Authority

A local police report and a foreign police report if the Nomad residence card was lost outside of Malta.

The payment of €27.50 can be completed either by bank transfer or at Residency Malta's office.

How long does it take to receive a new card?

Cards usually take between three (3) to four (4) weeks to be issued. Once the new card is issued, the Nomad Residence Permit holder will be contacted by our Nomad Client Relations and Compliance team for card collection.

In cases of renewals and change of address, applicants must bring their in Nomad Residence Card as this will be collected and replaced with the new card.

6.Visas and Residence Permits

If one is already in Malta on a valid visa, do they need to apply for an entry visa?

If a person is in Malta with a valid visa, they do not require a further entry visa, and they can directly book an appointment for the capture of biometrics. However, it is recommended to ensure that their visa covers at least thirty (30) calendar days on the day of application.

Which nationalities require an entry Visa?

Algeria, Angola, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burma / Myanmar, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, China, Comoros, Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Cuba, Djibouti, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, India, Indonesia, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kosovo, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mongolia, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, Niger, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Qatar, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Suriname, Swaziland, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uganda, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Third-country nationals hailing from Bangladesh, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, Pakistan or Sri Lanka must be in possession of an airport transit visa when passing through an EU airport international transit area.

These guidelines may change from time to time.

What process should one follow if they require an entry visa?

Following the receipt of the Letter of Final Approval, if the approved applicant requires an entry visa they will be contacted by the Central Visa Unit at Identità (formerly known as Identity Malta Agency) in order to receive information about the visa application process.

Once an entry visa is acquired, an applicant can enter Malta within the stipulated timeframe of 90 days as indicated on the Letter of Final Approval and upon arrival, they would need to notify Residency Malta Agency via the following email address: nomad.residencymalta@gov.mt, to book their biometrics appointment.

What is the Premium Visa Service?

The Premium Visa Service is the process of applying for a National D Visa against an additional charge of €300 payable to Identità (formerly known as Identity Malta Agency) which includes the visa and courier services. This is a door-to-door service, hence there is no need to visit an embassy of Malta to be issued with an entry visa. For further information kindly contact the Central Visa Unit on visa.identita@gov.mt.

What is the Extended Visa Service?

The extended service allows applicants to book an appointment, for processing their visa application directly through the Central Visa Unit within Identita. For further information kindly visit https://identita.gov.mt/central-visa-unit-services-extended-service/

Are all successful Nomad Residence Permit applicants requiring an entry visa eligible to apply for the Premium Visa Service?

The Premium Visa Service is not available to all jurisdictions. Hence, it is important to verify with the Central Visa Unit on visa.identita@gov.mt.

If one does not require a visa to enter Malta, how shall they proceed?

Following the Letter of Final Approval which has a validity of 90 days, the approved applicant will be required to travel to Malta for the capture of biometrics. If they do not require an entry visa to Malta, they can enter Malta as per Regulation (EC) No 810/2009 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 13 July 2009 establishing a Community Code on Visas (Visa Code). Upon arrival, they will need to notify Residency Malta Agency via email nomad.residencymalta@gov.mt to book an appointment for the capture of biometrics.

Whilst an application is in process, would an applicant automatically receive a visa extension?

The Nomad Residence Permit does not provide an automatic extension to one's visa. If the allowed period of stay is set to expire, prior to full approval for the Nomad Residence Permit, they are required to exit the Schengen area in line with the visa obligations.

It is one's responsibility to make sure they do not overstay and hence it is recommended that all applications, including the non-refundable fee, must be submitted to the Agency at least 60 days in advance prior to the expiry of the allowable stay period. The Agency is not responsible for any overstaying by, and the possible consequences to, the applicant.

In case of a travel ban, Residency Malta Agency is not responsible for the lifting of any travel bans.

Can a Nomad Residence Permit holder travel within the Schengen Area?

As long as the Nomad Residence Permit is valid, the holder is free to travel within the Schengen Area for a maximum of 90 days in a rolling 180-day period.

What is the difference between a Single Permit and a Nomad Residence Permit?

A single permit authorises third-country nationals to legally reside and take up employment in Malta for a defined period, which may be further renewed at the discretion of Identità (formerly known as Identity Malta Agency), as per Subsidiary Legislation 217.17 of the Laws of Malta – Single Application Procedure for a Single Permit as regards Residence and Work and a Common Set of Rights for those Third Country Workers legally residing in Malta Regulations.

On the other hand, the Nomad Residence Permit enables holders to retain their current employment based in another country whilst legally residing in Malta.

Is it possible to have a Single Permit (or any other permit) and a Nomad Residence Permit?

It is not possible to hold two statuses at a time. Hence if one has a Single Permit (or any other permit) and they apply for the Nomad Residence Permit, upon card issuance, other permits are automatically revoked and vice-versa.

Does the Nomad Residence Permit lead to long-term residency or citizenship?

No, the Nomad Residence Permit does not lead to any sort of permanent/long-term residency or citizenship.

Is it possible to transfer from the Nomad Residence Permit to the Malta Permanent Residence Programme?

The Nomad Residence Permit does not lead to the Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP). They are two separate residence programmes. A Nomad Residence Permit holder can submit an application for the MPRP through one of the licensed agents listed on the Residency Malta website and if approved they would need to renounce the Nomad Residence Permit.

7. Health Insurance Policy

Is it mandatory to submit a health insurance policy upon submission of application?

Should the application be successful, and a Letter of Approval in Principle is issued, applicant will be required to submit a health insurance policy. If this policy is deemed to satisfy the programme requirements, a Letter of Final Approval is issued.

Note: British nationals are not required to submit a health insurance policy.

Can one submit their foreign health insurance policy, or are they required to purchase one from a Maltese insurance agency?

If the foreign health insurance policy meets the requirements to support one in any medical assistance or hospitalisation in Malta, then the applicant can present this health insurance for the programme requirements. If the policy submitted does not meet Residency Malta's requirements the applicant will be required to purchase another health insurance policy.

If one keeps his/her foreign health insurance policy, what destination(s) does it have to cover to be sufficient?

The health insurance policy must state that it provides cover in Malta.

What does the health insurance policy need to cover?

It is important that the health insurance policy chosen covers in-patient and out-patient and a minimum overall limit of €30,000 per person. The policy should cover both the applicant, and where applicable, all the dependants in Malta.

Is a travel insurance accepted?

No, a travel insurance is not accepted.

Is a Nomad Residence Permit Holder entitled to free health care?

No, a Nomad Residence Permit Holder is not entitled to free health care, unless one is a British national.

How long should the duration of the health insurance policy be?

The health insurance policy must provide cover for one (1) full year and must cover the validity period of the residency card. The health insurance policy must cover inpatient, day care and outpatient and must be paid fully in advance. The health insurance policy, receipt of purchase and the table of benefits are all required to be submitted to the Nomad Client Relations and Compliance Department on nomad.residencymalta@gov.mt. Prior to purchasing your health insurance policy, you may consult with our team for further guidance.

Are health insurance policies with monthly payments considered acceptable?

No, they are not acceptable. Eligible policies are those with premiums covering a full year, paid in advance. A receipt for this payment may be requested.

8. Tax

What are my tax obligations?

In respect of nomads, tax considerations and obligations might arise under both foreign and Maltese legislation. In respect of income tax obligations under Maltese law, you may wish to refer to S.L. 123.210 Nomad Residence Permits (Income Tax) Rules and the applicable provisions of the Income Tax Acts, Chapters 123 and 372 of the Laws of Malta.

You are also solicited to seek appropriate professional assistance in respect of both the Maltese and foreign tax treatment applicable in the specific circumstances.

9. General

Is a Nomad Residence Permit holder entitled to collect a pension in Malta?

No, the Nomad Residence Permit holder is not entitled to a pension in Malta.

Is a Nomad Residence Permit holder entitled to social benefits in Malta?

No, the beneficiary is not entitled to social benefits in Malta.

Can Residency Malta Agency request additional documents?

Yes, Residency Malta Agency, reserves the right to request any additional documents in addition to those listed in the New Application Checklist, Renewal Application Checklist, and under the relevant sections of this document.

Can a Nomad Residence Permit holder offer their service to individuals/ companies registered in Malta?

No, a Nomad Residence Permit holder, including also his/her dependants cannot offer their services or be engaged in any economic activity with employers/companies based/registered in Malta. Third-country nationals offering services to companies registered and based in Malta would need to renounce their Nomad Residence Permit and apply for a residence permit on the basis of employment and/or self-employment in Malta. Residency Malta reserves the right to revoke the Nomad Residence Permit should it become aware of such activity being undertaken by a holder of the Nomad Residence Permit. Queries pertaining to work permits should be addressed to Identità (formerly known as Identity Malta Agency) on enquiries.identita@gov.mt.

Can there be any travel restrictions to enter Malta?

Travel restrictions may apply, from time to time, as per national guidelines issued by the Government of Malta.

Can one bring a pet?

As long as a pet meets the requirements for entry, then it can join permit holder in Malta. For more information about the movement of pet animals into Malta,visit https://agricultureservices.gov.mt/en/vrd/Pages/travelPet.aspx

How is the internet connection in Malta?

Malta enjoys 5G network nationwide and has over 400 free public Wi-Fi hotspots across the country. Malta also has the widest fibre broadband coverage within the EU with speeds ranging from 1000 Mbps to 2000 Mbps. Additionally, numerous catering and hospitality establishments provide access to free Wi-Fi to their customers. Digital nomads can just plug-and-play from anywhere they fancy.

Where can Digital Nomads stay in Malta?

The largest community of expats and digital nomads tend to live in tourist areas like Sliema and St. Julian's and the outskirts like Gzira. If one is looking for a more rural atmosphere however, then it is worth considering other towns and villages where nomads can enjoy a more local experience.

For more peace and tranquillity and the slowmad experience, the island of Gozo is ideal. One can enjoy a slower place of life, and activities like diving, swimming, water sports, trekking and dining.

Is there a digital nomad community in Malta?

For nomads working from Malta, the combination of an efficient business climate, excellent infrastructure and a relaxed holiday environment offers a unique and magical experience. For these reasons, but not only, Malta has been attracting digital nomads from the EU for some years now and an active community has grown organically. There are also nomad associations, co-working and co-living hubs which organise regular networking

