Bridging Visa Introduced

The Directorate General of Immigration (DGI) has implemented a 60-day Transitional Stay Permit, also known as a Bridging Visa, to provide legal immigration status to foreign nationals who apply for another residence permit after the expiry of their original permit. With this change, foreign nationals holding a Visit Stay Permit can now obtain a Limited Stay Permit without having to leave Indonesia, and holders of a Limited Stay Permit or a Permanent Stay Permit that can no longer be extended can obtain new Stay Permit without having to leave Indonesia. The DGI has not published the list of allowable activities under this visa.

