Electronic Travel Authorization Fee Waived For Zimbabwe Nationals

Zimbabwe nationals are now exempt from paying the Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) fee when traveling to Kenya. Zimbabwe and other countries fall under this fee exemption since they signed visa waiver agreements with Kenya prior to the launch of the ETA. The introduction of the new ETA is expected to contribute to the growth of Kenya's tourism industry. This is supported by the fact that the sector has already experienced a significant boost in visitors, with 330,000 more visitors between January and March 2024 compared to the 188,570 visitors processed using eVisas during the same period in 2023.

