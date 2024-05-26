ARTICLE
26 May 2024

United Arab Emirates: 10-Year Blue Residency Visa For Exceptional Environmental Contributions Forthcoming

United Arab Emirates Immigration
The United Arab Emirates Cabinet has approved a new, long-term, self-sponsored visa category called the Blue Residency visa. When available, the new visa will allow foreign nationals who have made exceptional contributions toward protecting the environment to reside and work in the United Arab Emirates for up to 10 years. Foreign nationals will be able to submit their Blue Residency visa applications directly through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security electronic portal or through nominations by competent authorities. Further details on the Blue Residency visa are expected to be available in the coming months. The Blue Residency visa aligns with the UAE government announcement that 2024 will be the "Year of Sustainability" in the country and follows numerous initiatives to introduce long-term residency visas in the country since 2019.

