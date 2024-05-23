Visa Exchange Deadline Forthcoming For Certain Permanent Residents

Foreign nationals in Colombia who hold a Permanent Residence Visa (R Visa) issued before October 22, 2022 have until October 22, 2024 to exchange their old R Visa for a new one that conforms to the 2022 immigration law. Foreign nationals must file the new R Visa application online to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which typically takes approximately 30 calendar days to adjudicate applications. Affected foreign nationals who do not obtain the new R Visa by October 22, 2024 may have their visa and legal status in Colombia canceled. Fragomen is working with affected clients to complete this process in advance of the deadline.

