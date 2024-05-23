ARTICLE
23 May 2024

Visa Exchange Deadline Forthcoming For Certain Permanent Residents

Foreign nationals in Colombia who hold a Permanent Residence Visa (R Visa) issued before October 22, 2022 have until October 22, 2024 to exchange their old R Visa for a new one that conforms to the 2022 immigration law. Foreign nationals must file the new R Visa application online to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which typically takes approximately 30 calendar days to adjudicate applications. Affected foreign nationals who do not obtain the new R Visa by October 22, 2024 may have their visa and legal status in Colombia canceled. Fragomen is working with affected clients to complete this process in advance of the deadline. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

