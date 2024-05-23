Increase In Compliance Enforcement Actions

During 2024, the Israeli government has increased worksite inspections and other enforcement actions, particularly concerning the employment of unauthorized workers. These enforcement actions have taken place across a number of industries, ranging from factories to retail to agriculture, among others. Employers and foreign nationals should be aware of the significant consequences of employing such workers, including deportation of the foreign national; blacklisting of the company, which results in the company being prohibited from applying for work permits or visas on behalf of foreign nationals or criminal charges. Further, employers should note that the government has been increasing the severity of sanctions handed down for employing unauthorized workers. The government is undertaking these actions to decrease unemployment rates among Israelis and to ensure fair competition for available jobs. In order to ensure that foreign workers have the proper work authorization, employers may seek to employ these workers directly, instead of through a third party, and ensure that they have conducted due diligence in hiring any foreign workers.

