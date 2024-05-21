Kosovo/United Arab Emirates: Reciprocal Visa Waiver In Effect For Tourism And Business
Nationals from Kosovo are now visa exempt when entering the United Arab Emirates for tourism or business travel of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, and vice versa.
United Arab Emirates
Immigration
Nationals from Kosovo are now visa exempt when entering the
United Arab Emirates for tourism or business travel of up to 90
days within a 180-day period, and vice versa. Individuals traveling
for other purposes (including study or work) must continue to
obtain a relevant visa in advance.
