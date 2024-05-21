ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Kosovo/United Arab Emirates: Reciprocal Visa Waiver In Effect For Tourism And Business

Nationals from Kosovo are now visa exempt when entering the United Arab Emirates for tourism or business travel of up to 90 days within a 180-day period, and vice versa.
United Arab Emirates Immigration
