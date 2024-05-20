UPDATE - May 15, 2024: Implementation of the online visa application process is now complete and foreign nationals (or authorized third parties) must now use this system to file all visa applications and submit fee payments and visa inquiries to the Immigration Division. However, applicants should be aware that users have experienced technical issues with online visa fee payments and should contact their immigration professional or the Immigration Division for case-specific advice.

UPDATE - March 11, 2024: The Immigration Division has announced that implementation of the online visa application process is delayed until further notice. In the meantime, the Division has also announced that applications for Entry Visas and Student Permits by eligible foreign nationals should be directed to the Division by email. The Division will process these applications as "Visa Waiver" applications, where successful applicants will be able to pay a visa waiver fee upon arrival at the airport in Trinidad and Tobago, without the need to obtain an entry visa. Affected foreign nationals should continue to work with their immigration professional for case-specific advice.

The Immigration Division of the Ministry of National Security in Trinidad and Tobago is upgrading its visa system to implement an online visa application process. A complete transition is scheduled for March 1, 2024. Foreign nationals (or authorized third parties) will need to use this system to file all visa applications (including Single- and Multiple-Entry Visas, Student Visas, and Prior Approval Letters), and submit fee payments and visa inquiries to the Immigration Division. Effective immediately and at least until March 1, 2024, the Immigration Division is only accepting emergency applications, and email inquiries are suspended while it transitions to the online platform. In the interim, the Division has stated that foreign nationals outside Trinidad and Tobago should contact their nearest Trinidad and Tobago consular post to check whether they can submit their visa application there. Affected foreign nationals should work with their immigration professional for case-specific advice.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.