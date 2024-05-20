Autogate Introduced For Visa Exempt Nationals

Visa exempt nationals entering Indonesia through Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang and Ngurah Rai Airport, Bali may now use Autogate, a new automated immigration system which expedites immigration clearance. To use the Autogate, eligible nationals will have to apply for the e-Visa through this website. This e-Visa is free and is usually issued by email on the day of application. Travelers should carry the email with the issued permission with them to the airport.

