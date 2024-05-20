ARTICLE
20 May 2024

Duration Of Tourist Visa For Russian Nationals Extended

The government has extended the visa exemption for Russian nationals until October 31, 2024, however the visa exemption validity period is now 60 days.
Update May 15, 2024: The government has extended the visa exemption for Russian nationals until October 31, 2024, however the visa exemption validity period is now 60 days.

November 2, 2023:  The visa exemption validity period for Russian nationals has been extended to 90 days, up from 30 days. This is a temporary extension that is valid until April 30, 2024, at which time the Thai government will review the policy to decide whether to extend it further. Under this visa type, Russian nationals can undertake certain business activities such as attending a conference or an internal company meeting, among other limited activities. 

