The government of Costa Rica has approved a law effective immediately that eliminates restrictions for foreign nationals to obtain driver's licenses during their first three months of stay in the country and without a Costa Rican Resident Identity Card (DIMEX). Previously, foreign nationals could only obtain a Costa Rican driver's license if they both held a valid DIMEX and had resided in Costa Rica beyond three months. With the new law, foreign nationals can apply for a local driver's license in Costa Rica if they can prove they either hold an immigration status approved in Costa Rica (i.e., temporary residence, short-stay visa), or have applied for such immigration status, and without having to wait three months in Costa Rica. Furthermore, under the new law, foreign nationals can drive in Costa Rica with a driver's license issued by another country for the entire period of stay that was authorized to them at the port of entry (up to 30, 90, or 180 days depending on nationality). Previously, foreign nationals could drive in Costa Rica with a driver's license issued by another country for up to three months at a time. Beyond three months, they needed to secure a local driver's license to drive in the country.

