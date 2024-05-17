ARTICLE
17 May 2024

Technical Issues At The Airport Expatriate Services Division Satellite Centre To Delay Work Start Dates

The ESD (Expatriate Services Division) Satellite Centre at Terminal M of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport has been experiencing technical issues, affecting travelers seeking to complete their visa endorsement process. Several Employment Pass (EP) endorsement applications at the ESD Satellite Centre were returned to applicants, and the MYXPatsCenterhas requested that they complete the process at the Immigration Department and select the Pass Endorsement Delivery option which generally takes approximately 7-10 business days (instead of the same-day collection at the ESD Satellite Centre). Since work authorization is granted only when the visa endorsement process is complete (e.g., the EP is endorsed in the applicant's passport), this delivery option delays the applicant's ability to immediately work in Malaysia upon arrival. It is not clear how long this issue will last.

