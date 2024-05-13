ARTICLE
13 May 2024

DOS Suspends Visa Services In Haiti

The Department of State has suspended visa services in Haiti. The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince has suspended routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments until further notice.
Haiti Immigration
The Department of State has suspended visa services in Haiti. The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince has suspended routine immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments until further notice.

Immigrant visa applicants who can travel to another U.S. embassy or consulate that processes immigrant visas and remain in that country for the duration of their visa processing should consider requesting the transfer of their case from the U.S. Embassy Port-au-Prince using the instructions in the DOS notice.

DOS said that the U.S. Embassy in Port au Prince can only accept expedited nonimmigrant visa appointments for life-or-death medical emergencies (with proof of travel plans) or to facilitate travel for a child with a confirmed USCIS appointment for a naturalization interview based on a Form N-600K. Applicants can submit a request for an expedited NIV appointment by following the instructions at https://www.ustraveldocs.com/ht/en/nonimmigrant-visa. Nonimmigrant visa applicants may apply at any embassy or consulate where they are physically present and where appointments are available, DOS said.

Details:

