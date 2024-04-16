March 31st, 2024 marks a historic milestone for Bulgaria and Romania as they officially join the esteemed Schengen Area for air and sea travel. This significant development not only symbolizes a step towards greater integration within Europe but also heralds a new era of convenience and efficiency for travelers traversing the region's skies and waters.

Seamless Borders, Seamless Travel

With Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, border controls for air and maritime travel with Schengen countries have been lifted.

Passengers arriving from these nations will no longer endure the hassle of passport control, streamlining their journey and saving valuable time.

In Bulgaria, all four international airports are fully prepared to accommodate this transformative change. Passengers can expect to shave off between 20 to 30 minutes on both departure and arrival, thanks to designated Schengen gates that will direct travelers to streamlined security checks. Those heading to non-Schengen destinations will still undergo passport control as usual.

A Commendable Achievement

This milestone follows the landmark Council decision in December 2023, highlighting the commitment of both nations to strengthening European unity and fostering greater connectivity. By expanding the Schengen Area, Bulgaria and Romania have not only enhanced the attractiveness of the common travel zone but have also contributed to the creation of the world's largest area without internal border controls.

A Testament to Security and Cooperation

Bulgaria and Romania's accession to the Schengen Area is a testament to their unwavering commitment to safeguarding the EU's external borders and maintaining internal security within the region. While this milestone primarily applies to air and sea travel, Bulgaria and Romania are eagerly awaiting acceptance into the Schengen Area for land borders, further solidifying their integration into the European community.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.