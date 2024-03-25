Moldova is extending a warm welcome to immigrants, though entry generally requires a visa. Certain nationals, especially Europeans, enjoy exceptions and may enter without a visa under specific conditions.

It's important for prospective visitors to know that an invitation from Moldovan immigration authorities is a prerequisite for visa issuance for nationals of some countries.

For those aiming to work in Moldova, acquiring a work-based residence permit is mandatory. This permit is granted following the approval of the Moldovan government, allowing for employment within the country.

The Moldovan law favors certain categories of foreign workers, offering streamlined immigration processes for:

Immigrant workers and those in priority occupations.

Managers and individuals engaged in significant national or external assistance projects.

Highly skilled professionals, including IT specialists and those in management positions within IT companies.

Educators in culture, health, and sports.

Employees in free economic zones, seasonal agricultural workers, and cross-border workers.

IT field experts and those on short-term secondments of up to 90 days within a year.

Notably, EU citizens can work in Moldova for up to 90 days without needing a work permit, after which they must apply for one.

For stays exceeding 90 days within six months, a residence permit is obligatory. Violations of Moldovan stay regulations can lead to entry bans and fines. EU professionals, including salespeople, service providers, and freelancers, benefit from specific exemptions.

2023 saw legal advancements allowing certain foreign workers to be employed without a visa, stay right, or temporary residence permit, provided they meet specific criteria, such as holding a state identification number and an electronic identity, and their employment is based on a digital contract signed with a qualified electronic signature, as per Moldovan law.

Additionally, the government has recognized EU-issued electronic signatures since 2022, facilitating smoother employment processes for EU nationals, though the full implementation of this policy is ongoing.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.