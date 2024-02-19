Are you familiar with the Greek Golden Visa, a residency pathway for third-country nationals through real estate investments? If so, it's time to take the next decisive step and explore the available property options.

International investors can secure the Greece Golden Visa with an investment ranging from 250,000 to 500,000 EUR, contingent on the chosen location. For Athens, the vibrant capital city, the minimum investment threshold is set at 500,000 EUR, aligning with the dynamic real estate landscape of Athens. Whereas Piraeus, located just on the outskirts of Athens and an increasingly popular municipality the investment minimum is still 250,000 EUR. This makes it an exceptional investment opportunity for anyone seeking the proximity to Athens, but prefer to stay at the minimum investment threshold of the Greek Golden Visa. Even for those who are comfortable investing more, Piraeus holds the allure of promising growth.

So, let us introduce you to one of our favorite properties in Piraeus, Greece.

Premium Property Investment

The Mediterranean property is a prestigious development consisting of two separate complexes, each featuring 19 lavish serviced apartments. These meticulously designed complexes are ideally poised for hotel operations by Wyndham. A promise to deliver consistent and lucrative returns on your investment.

Immerse in a realm of opulence within this full-service, 5-star hotel with amenities meticulously crafted to cater to every need and desire. Delight in awe-inspiring panoramic views that stretch from the break of dawn to sunset.

Crafted with utmost care by a renowned interior design firm, this project offers an array of serviced apartments spanning from 1 to 6 bedrooms. The complex is complete with parking facilities and a host of exceptional common areas. From an exquisite restaurant to a state-of-the-art gym, daily needs are thoughtfully considered. Experience the epitome of modern luxury here.

Investors will have the opportunity to acquire units in this luxury waterfront development adjacent to the esteemed Marina Zeas. Celebrated for its exceptional infrastructure — this project boasts unobstructed sea vistas and panoramic views of the Athenian Riviera.

Unlock Residency with the Greek Golden Visa

Units starting at just at just 375,000 EUR for an atrium view 1 bedroom residence, adequate for investors seeking to pursue the Greek Golden Visa program. This investment not only offers an entry into Greece but promises strong capital growth within the region. Moreover, the project will yield an attractive annual which is predicted to be between 6-8% per annum.

Greece stands as a modern European nation, equipped with advanced infrastructure and efficient public institutions. The Greek property market has demonstrated consistent growth over recent years, with many areas undergoing economic and infrastructural revitalization. The country's allure is further enriched by its breathtaking landscapes and a delightful Mediterranean climate. Greece's rich historical heritage is meticulously preserved, offering a cultural treasure trove. As a member of both the European Union and the Schengen zone, investors and their families gain the privilege of residing in Greece or enjoying visa-free travel for work, study or leisure across any of the 27 Schengen countries.

All About Location

Nestled just beyond the bustling streets of Athens, Piraeus emerges as an enchanting coastal city, poised for a remarkable transformation. Steeped in ancient history, Piraeus now stands as a harbinger of the future, where significant endeavors are underway to rejuvenate this vibrant locale. These ambitious initiatives encompass the introduction of innovative metro and transportation systems, substantial investments in both commercial and residential sectors, and continuous expansion of the thriving port.

The vibe in Piraeus brims with vibrance and captivating landmarks. Alongside serving as an industrial hub of Greece with the largest passenger port in Europe and third largest in the world. This accolade solidifies its position as a prominent commercial center, contributing immensely to the Greek economy.

Invest with Comfort

The real estate and investment firm is deeply rooted in the local community, and has earned a sterling reputation as one of Greece's most dependable players in the real estate market. With a wealth of experience and a dynamic team of experts, they provide comprehensive property development services. Their hallmark is their focus on managing every aspect of construction, ensuring a smooth journey from inception to completion.

Moreover, their extensive network of industry professionals and partners is strategically leveraged to enhance project profitability, benefiting both investors and the broader market. As a trailblazer within the industry, they hold sustainability at the core of their values. Leading the charge toward responsible development practices.

