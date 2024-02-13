If you're a digital nomad looking to settle down in Malta for a few years, Sliema should be at the top of your list. This vibrant and bustling city has everything you need to enjoy a comfortable and convenient lifestyle. From its prime location and excellent amenities to its lively atmosphere, Sliema offers the perfect blend of work and play for nomads seeking a new home.

Photo by Nejc Soklič on Unsplash

1. Prime Location and Connectivity

Situated on the northeastern coast of Malta, Sliema enjoys a prime location with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea. Its proximity to major cities like St. Julian's and Valletta ensures easy access to amenities, entertainment options, and transportation hubs. Whether you need to catch a flight or explore the cultural hubs of Malta, Sliema's central location makes it incredibly convenient.

2. Abundance of Amenities

One of the key advantages of living in Sliema is the plethora of amenities available at your doorstep. From shopping centers and supermarkets to banks and healthcare facilities, you'll find everything you need within walking distance. The Point Shopping Mall is a popular destination for retail therapy, offering a wide range of shops and entertainment options.

3. Vibrant Lifestyle

Sliema is known for its vibrant and cosmopolitan lifestyle. The city is a hub of activity, with many bars, restaurants, and cafes to choose from. Whether you're craving international cuisine or want to experience the local food scene, Sliema has an abundance of dining options to satisfy every palate. The lively promenade that stretches along the coastline offers the perfect setting for leisurely walks, outdoor dining, and enjoying stunning sea views.

La Vecchia Napoli - A local favorite for mouth-watering pizza. The Chophouse - An absolute must for meat lovers. Surfside Malta - A place loved by locals and tourists alike for good old beer and some beautiful sea views. Wigi's Kitchen - A trendy restaurant offering a fusion of Mediterranean and Asian Flavors. The Black Sheep - A gastropub that serves creative dishes and craft beers.

4. Recreational Opportunities

If you enjoy an active lifestyle, Sliema has plenty to offer. The city is home to various fitness centers, sports clubs, and outdoor recreational areas. From jogging along the promenade to joining a local yoga class, there are numerous ways to stay fit and healthy in Sliema.

Sliema Waterfront Promenade - Perfect for a scenic walk, jog, or bike ride along the picturesque coastline. Kayaking and Paddleboarding - Rent a kayak or paddleboard and explore the beautiful coast and crystal-clear waters. Sliema Wanderers Football Club - Join or watch a football match at one of Malta's oldest football clubs. Sliema Pitch - Enjoy a game of football or basketball at the outdoor sports pitch.

5. Co-Working Spaces

As a digital nomad, having access to co-working spaces is crucial. Sliema boasts several co-working spaces that cater specifically to remote workers. These spaces provide a conducive environment for productivity, networking opportunities, and access to essential amenities such as high-speed internet and comfortable workstations.

6. Convenient Transportation

Getting around in Sliema is a breeze, thanks to its excellent transportation links. The city is well-connected to other parts of Malta via buses, allowing for easy island exploration. Additionally, the ferry service to Valletta provides a scenic and efficient way to access the capital city for work or leisure.

7. Weekend Getaways

Living in Sliema allows for easy access to exciting weekend getaways. Explore the nearby cities of St. Julian's and Valletta or take a short boat trip to the picturesque island of Gozo. Sliema's central location makes it an ideal base for exploring the stunning attractions Malta has to offer.

In conclusion, Sliema is the perfect place to live for nomads seeking a comfortable and convenient lifestyle in Malta. Its prime location, abundance of amenities, vibrant lifestyle, and recreational opportunities make it an attractive destination for digital nomads looking to settle down for a few years. Enjoy a thriving work-life balance and immerse yourself in the rich culture and history of Malta while calling Sliema your home.

8. If Sliema doesn't sound right for you...

If you're seeking to get away from it all and want to opt for an island steeped in beauty and tranquillity, then Malta's sister island of Gozo could be the place for you! Aside from its natural and serene beauty, Gozo is also a hub for cultural and artistic experiences, offering an impressive calendar of events throughout the year. As a testament to the island's desire to promote art and culture, the active local arts scene ensures that there is always an exhibition, performance, or festival on the horizon.

If this sounds about right, then check out our other blogpost: Life in Gozo: A Digital Nomad's Paradise in the Heart of the Mediterranean.

Application Process for Malta's Digital Nomad Visa

Undergo a consultation session with Dr Russell Attard Baldacchino. Send passport data page, CV, and proof of residential address for preliminary due diligence checks if eligible. Sign the Engagement Letter received via DocuSign and wait for a follow-up invoice. Join the group chat for communication setup on your preferred messaging app. Provide information and digital copies of documents that are asked based on a tailor-made checklist. Print and sign the completed forms in blue ink and share scanned copies. Await the submission of your application to the Residency Malta Agency by their team and stay updated with all official correspondence. Receive an official application submission receipt and application fee request (EUR 300 per applicant) after the initial check by the Agency. Transfer the application submission fee to the Residency Malta Agency to start the processing of your application. Expect the application decision in around 4-6 weeks if no major query arises from the Agency.

Cost Breakdown for Malta Nomad Residence Permit

Professional Fee: EUR 2,000 to EUR 5,000 for a single applicant (additional charges for other family members included). Residency Malta Agency Application Fee: EUR 300 per applicant after application submission. Premium Visa Fee: EUR 300 for those opting for Premium Visa Service. Card Printing Fee: EUR 27.50 per residence card at the biometrics collection appointment. Health Insurance: A minimum limit of EUR 30,000 is required (excluding UK citizens). Fees start from a few hundred Euro. Accommodation: Compliance with strict accommodation requirements is essential. Proof of a legal residential lease agreement registered with the Housing Authority Rent Registration unit is required, covering the 12-month validity of the residence permit. Shared accommodation lease starts at around EUR 400 p/m and private units start at around EUR 800 p/m.

For an elaborate understanding, refer to the main Malta Nomad Residency Page and schedule an e-meeting for further guidance regarding accommodation options in Malta for digital nomads.