Please be informed that the Cabinet of Ministers of Sri Lanka has now approved visa- free entry for travelers from seven countries as a pilot project with immediate effect until 31st March 2024.

(Sri Lanka approves visa-free entry for visitors from 7 countries (adaderana.lk))

Travelers from following countries are exempted from obtaining tourist visas until 31st March 2024.

· India

· China

· Russia

· Malaysia

· Japan

· Indonesia

· Thailand

This new visa waiver-program has been introduced for the purpose of attracting more tourists and to drive growth of the tourism industry in Sri Lanka.

It should be noted that the regulations of this pilot project are yet to be implemented by the Department of Immigration and Emigration in Sri Lanka. We confirm that we have liaise with the regulators concerned at the DOIE and we have been informed that the same will be announced by the DOIE in the upcoming weeks.

